12/15/2021 at 1:53 PM CET

The president of the Spanish referee committee, Luis Medina Cantalejo, you want to mark your line from the start. Late november he was named successor of Carlos Velasco Carballo, and this week he has already wanted to modify some aspects related to the application of the VAR on penalties.

Medina Cantalejo has urged that the application of video arbitration in maximum penalties occurs only when there is a flagrant error in signaling or not signaling a penalty. That is to say, that the VAR can cancel a launch signaled by a ‘pool’ within the area, or that it correct the non-signaling of a penalty in the event of a strong tackle that leaves no doubts to the interpretation.

Medina Cantalejo’s order: The VAR must only enter into flagrant errors on penalties

This decision It shouldn’t be no revolution since the norm establishes precisely the criteria commented previously. But the President’s recollection, that the VAR only enters into decisions that involve a flagrant error in terms of penalty markings, comes from the opinion of Medina Cantalejo that currently, from the VOR room they are entering “very tight” actions. Something that further complicates the use of the tool since the criteria are clearly established.

Excessive stoppage of gambling, the great unfinished business of the VAR in Spain

That the VAR does not stop to analyze more subjective actions will also that the game does not stop so long, one of the pending subjects of video arbitration in Spain and that has meant that in recent years, see addition times higher than the six or seven minutes is something relatively common.

Back to the origins

Once this new criterion has been established, it remains to be seen how it is carried out in practice. A priori, the decision makes the VAR go back to the origins, something that is valued in a positive way, but this positivity could be altered if any team is affected. The arrival of the VAR makes football fairer, but the controversy is still alive day after day.