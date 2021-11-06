11/06/2021 at 17:20 CET

.

Atlético de Madrid arrives at the Mestalla with a thirst for revenge. The rojiblancos, wounded by the defeat in Liverpool, threaten a Valencia that regained its strength in defense by beating Villarreal. For themimeone will have a fundamental weapon: Rodrigo de Paul, who will return to what was his home.

The footballer who landed in Paterna with a reputation as an extreme dribbler from Racing de Avellaneda and suffered an unfortunate league debut with an expulsion for an elbow a minute after making his debut at Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville, He returned 44 official matches later to Racing and resumed the European adventure at Italian Udinese.

There they found their best version, delaying their position a few meters to turn him into a touch and claw inside, supported by his excellent vision of the game and his good foot for the long pass. In this new role, the one from Sarandí has ​​become a permanent fixture of the Argentine national team and has earned a position at Atlético, taking advantage of the injury absences of Marcos Llorente and Thomas Lemar. Their best games have given a balance that the rojiblanco team craves.

Now, De Paul threatens his former team. “He will surely be grateful to Valencia, which was his first place in Europe, and he will have great memories”, said Simeone, who days before admitted similarities between his pupil and his former partner Juan Sebastián ‘la Bruja’ Verón. “He has the same vision of the game that few footballers have,” he conceded.

The De Paul-Valencia reunion takes place at a crossroads for the ‘che’ team, which broke with the victory against Villarreal (2-0) a seven-game winless streak. After weeks in which in addition to losing points, he lost identity, coach José Bordalás redrew his team, pushed it back and put its lines together, and the result was a rockier and more reliable version that barely conceded chances to its rival and went quickly against it so it is hoped that it can repeat the strategy.

Of course, with two defensive midfielders like Hugo Guillamón and Uros Racic It was difficult for the team to create and its goals came from two isolated plays, so if it repeated the approach and Atlético went ahead, it would have to go to a ‘plan b’ to be able to come back.

The presence or not of a creative midfielder such as Daniel Wass or Carlos Soler It is the main decision that Bordalás must make and that will partly mark the rest of the team’s offensive lineup.

For this meeting, Bordalás will surely maintain the casualties of Maxi Gómez (who will be replaced by Marcos André) and Toni Lato and Gabriel Paulista will be added, with a muscle injury. Without the Brazilian-Hispanic central defender, Mouctar Diakhaby and Omar Alderete will debut as a starting couple.

On the other hand, the coach will also be able to count again on Thierry Correia, who already played a few minutes against Villarreal but it is not clear that he is going to remove Dimitri Foulquier’s title on the right flank of the defense. On the left, despite some physical problems this week, it seems fixed José Luis Gayà.

On the part of the rojiblanco team, Simeone strives to solve his defensive problems, an unusual problem in the almost ten years he has been in charge of the rojiblanco team. That constant of receiving goals, which has led him to start 8 of 15 games at a disadvantage, seemed to settle against Betis (3-0), but fell again like a slab against the offensive potential of Liverpool (2-0).

An especially dangerous situation in the face of Bordalás’s team, which usually gives their teams an intensity in the robbery in which they coincide with Simeone, who is concerned that his team It could cost him the effort of having played in Liverpool almost an hour of match with one less.

To alleviate these problems, the rojiblanco team recovers Stefan Savic, absent in the Champions League due to suspension, and who will return to the eleven in place of Felipe Monteiro, unlucky on Anfield Road and expelled. José María Giménez and Mario Hermoso will complete the line of three centrals, with Kieran Trippier and Yannick Carrasco as lanes on the flanks.

De Paul and captain Jorge ‘Koke’ Resurrección will play in the center of the field, and Ángel Correa, Luis Suárez and Antoine Griezmann, the latter back after his European sanction, will define the top. The most probable thing is that the ‘9’ charrúa is the reference, and the Argentine and the French fall to the sides.

That choice it would be to the detriment of Joao Félix, who will start the match from the bench, waiting for an opportunity like it happened against Betis, when he came out in the final part and scored the third goal.

Atlético has recovered another former Valencian player, Geoffrey Kondogbia, absent from the last matches due to a blow. In the casualty chapter, in addition to Lemar and Llorente, forward Ivan Saponjic is also injured, unnoticed this season, in which he has not played a single minute in an official match.

– Probable lineups:

Valencia CF: Cillessen; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Alderete, Gayà; Soler, Guillamón, Wass; Hélder Costa, Marcos Andre and Guedes.

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso, Carrasco; Koke, De Paul; Correa, Suárez and Griezmann.

Referee: Soto Grado (Riojano Committee)

Stadium: Mestalla.

Schedule: 16:15 hours.