Amazon has lowered the price of the 5-inch screen speaker Amazon Echo Show 5 and also adds a smart light bulb.

One of the most interesting products with Amazon’s integrated Alexa is this Amazon Echo Show 5 speaker and screen. Now for its second generation, this screen shows you information, you can watch videos and even make video calls.

This new version was introduced this summer and now we can talk about one of its best offers so far. The combination of a second-generation Echo Show 5 and a LIFX smart bulb will only cost you € 74.98.

Echo Show 5 + LIFX bulb for € 74.98

Echo Show 5 is a loudspeaker with a 5.5-inch landscape screen with microphones and a camera for making video calls.

Both the camera and the microphones can be electronically locked for more privacy. In this version the camera has better quality, as well as the quality of the speaker or microphones.

You can even connect from the Alexa app and use this Echo Show 5 as a security camera.

You can install it on a bedside table, in the living room or even in the kitchen to play music, show you videos or step-by-step recipes.

Refering to LIFX bulb, is one of the most interesting brands in the world of connected lighting. A light bulb E27 LED and with the possibility of displaying millions of colors from your application or with voice commands to Alexa.

Remember that the combination of lampshade and bulb can be obtained for 74.98 euros with all free shipping costs. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you will also have it with fast shipping.

If you only want the screen, good news, Amazon has reduced this Echo Show 5 to 64.99 euros, but of course, without a light bulb.

