Telemundo

Sport and discipline are part of Chelly Cantú’s life. The former Exatlón United States participant is very generous with her knowledge and is always sharing her exercise routines and encouraging her followers to meet their goals and improve themselves day by day.

In 2022, the 31-year-old Mexican started showing that she also has playful skills and a very good rhythm, entertaining her more than 273 thousand Instagram followers with a joyful dance. “Starting the reels of the year with this little dance. Who else likes to dance? ”He wrote.

“Spectacular Chelly”, “Pretty and funny”, and “We already missed you”, were some of the comments left by his fans.

It is clear that the athlete is going through an excellent moment in her life. In recent publications she has made on her social networks, she has been in charge of thanking all the blessings that fill her with happiness.

“You taught me too much! The year that has made me grow the most and that I am most grateful for. We are going with everything for this 2022, “he wrote to say goodbye to the year.

And always showing a reflective attitude and willing to draw lessons to be better, the winner of the first season of Exatlón United States shared with her audience the lessons she obtained from the year that ended, showing a video with her best moments of 2021, where her husband, personal trainer Luis Tuzo, played a fundamental role.

“What did you learn this year? This year I learned many things: I learned to value myself more, I learned that being with someone is not just company, I learned that I can be better than before, I learned that I need more from God, I learned that I am not alone …. Thank you life for continuing to teach me so many things, I appreciate the bad, the good and the beautiful, because I know that every time I will be happier, “he wrote.

Undoubtedly, for the athlete, her marriage is a source of happiness and pride. In a recent post, she dedicated beautiful words to the man who won her heart.

“With distance or without distance I am with you wherever I go. May God continue to teach me to love you more every day, that life gives us what we deserve and that I am on the way by your side always to love you in all your presentations. I love you, honey! What advice would you give someone who is getting married?

The couple has been married for more than ten years and, although Cantú has confessed that they have gone through ups and downs, he has made it clear that he is more in love than ever and that he feels full in their relationship.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories

window.addEventListener( 'load', function() { setTimeout( function() { s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s) }, 7000 ); } );

}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '136673921827814'); fbq('track', 'PageView');