10/25/2021 at 7:43 PM CEST

The promoters of Formula 1, the Liberty Media group, came to the World Cup years ago with the aim of making it a much more global sport and especially with the intention of capturing the attention of the great American public. The spectacular attendance figures recorded this weekend at the United States GP, held at the Austin circuit, they make it clear that they have fulfilled their mission. 400,000 spectators in the stands and 140,000 of them on race day. We can now say that American fans have ‘discovered’ Formula 1.

To date, 42 United States Grand Prixes have been held, since 1959, without much continuity either on stage or on dates: Dallas, Detroit and Phoenix, Indianapolis … and since 2012 in Austin. Next year Miami will join the calendar (it’s official) and Las Vegas could host a third race on American soil in the near future.

“I hope we have more races here and the sport continues to grow because it shows how great the fans are here,” said Lewis Hamilton, who couldn’t beat Max Verstappen in a race to the limit. The show that both offered on the track was undoubtedly a great claim for viewers, but the Netflix documentary series ‘Drive to Survive’ has also had a lot to do with the acceptance of the ‘great circus’ in the United States.

“The series has fueled a much broader, younger fan base. It has really made an impact in America,” he says. Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren and one of the few American leaders in the F1 paddock, who does not understand the Verstappen’s refusal to be the protagonist of the fourth season.

And obviously, being an ‘American’ show, Sunday’s race in Austin also had its share of stars, from NBA players or singers and musicians, to actors like Ben Stiller, by the way, one of the few in The entire venue should wear a mask (aside from the paddock bubble), given that the images of crowds in the stands without any protection due to the pandemic gave one to think about in times of pandemic. To close an exceptional Sunday, nothing better than a scene to frame: Shaquille O’Neal mounted in the Flintstones car to present his winning trophy to Verstappen. This is America !