One of the big questions that millions of athletes ask themselves throughout the week is: should I rest today or is it better to go training? Well, for the first time this question will be solved by an algorithm and not by us.

After being on the verge of disappearing, Fitbit seems to have made a strong comeback on the smartwatch scene since Google got in its way. New bracelets, new technology and now new very useful tools for all of us who train daily and never know when to stop.

The way to get clients to know when to train and when to rest is through a new daily recovery score using sports activity, sleep and heart rate data during the day.

In this way they know if we are ready or not to go to the gym, something that until now was the domain of the feelings of each one.

The Google-owned wearables company began rolling out its Daily Readiness Score, a function that gives you a rating which suggests whether you should exercise or recover.

Fitbit generates the score by examining, as before or we said, how are your recent sleeping habits, heart rate variability and physical activity that have been carried out in the last few days, in this way they can know in what form we are at all times.

Fitbit announced the new feature along with the Fitbit Charge 5 in August, but it hasn’t been until now that it has made it available to the public. That is Only for Fitbit Premium subscribers and will work on the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe and Inspire 2.

As the experts explainApart from the Oura ring and the Whoop exercise tracker, few wearables focus on recovery, a key part of our physical and mental health.

And is that recovery is crucial because it provides time for your muscles to recover between workouts, and without this rest we cannot grow, only injure ourselves. Eat, train and rest. In that order.

Along with the score, Fitbit will provide context on whether you are ready for a moderate or intense workout.

The higher the score, the better your training readiness. To get an idea, with a score of 50 the application suggests gentle exercise, and with more than 90 points he will advise us to leave our skin in training.

It will also give suggestions on how to approach the activity based on your daily preparation score with active zone minutes and recommended workouts. Without a doubt, it is all a great step and a very interesting addition to a sector that seemed somewhat stagnant.