The functionality of deleting WhatsApp messages has been available for some time now. Now the new update will allow you to do it by default for all your conversations. We explain how it works and what you have to do to activate it.

Although it sounds a bit like science fiction that self-destructing messages, WhatsApp has already added to its list of updates for 2021 the function that made it possible to self-destruct messages, along with others as recognized as dark mode, the acceleration of audio messages or photos that can be viewed only once.

Until now, to be able to make messages disappear from the chats, we had to do it manually in each of them.

Thus, this improved function will allow us to set the deletion of messages by default. These will disappear in a term chosen by the user that will go from 24h to 90 days, allowing greater fluidity in your conversations. You can also leave it deactivated if you wish.

The question is, How can I activate this new feature?. Well, it’s very simple. Accede to Settings in WhatsApp options, go to Bill and go to the menu Privacy, activate the option Temporary messages, setting the time in which you want them to be eliminated.

It seems that this new update at the moment will only be available for private chats. For groups, the manual message self-destruct function will remain activated.

Nevertheless, There are certain aspects that you should know about this function. For example, the multimedia files that are sent when this function is activated will be saved on your smartphone, so they will not be deleted after the time you have established.

In addition, the application warns you that if someone quoted one of the messages you sent when the temporary messages were activated, it could continue to appear even though the time limit has already passed.

On the other hand, it is important to note that our contacts will know that we have the function activated as they will see an alert in the chat telling them so, so they won’t be surprised when the messages start to disappear.

Self-destructing WhatsApp messages can be very useful if we send sensitive information that we want to disappear in a short time, if we schedule an appointment with someone at a certain time, or we simply do not want messages from those with whom we talk daily to accumulate.

“While it’s amazing to preserve the memories of friends and family, almost everything we send doesn’t have to last forever,” Facebook recently announced.