When the real estate bubble of 2008 lived its last flashes of splendor, Leandro Flores, his brother and another partner launched a coating company in Cortegana (Badajoz). Then came the blast, and construction sites, customers, and revenue disappeared. Given the difficulties in Spain, they decided try your luck in Poland, where other colleagues in the sector had told them that there was a lot of work. And it was true, but the conditions did not convince them and a month later they returned home. It was time to start over and Leandro decided to do it alone.

That story now seems like a bad dream, but it existed and Leandro has it very much in mind these days, coinciding with the large number of colleagues around him who are riding. new business through brick and reform.

The trend is spreading across the country. At the end of the year, the balance until October leaves a total of 9,339 new SMEs and micro-enterprises related to construction, 7.36% more than at the end of 2020. In no other year since 2013, when the recovery started after the property puncture, the jump had been so great, according to the figures of the Construction Observatory provided by the Construction Labor Foundation. If the end of 2019 is taken as a reference, the increase is 9,926 new companies, 7.86% more in these almost two years, and if it is counted since 2013, the jump is 30.7%, that is, 31,990 micro and SMEs ms.

Can it happen again?

And all in the heat of a fervor for housing that brought the number of sales last September to highs not seen in 13 years, with 53,410 operations closed (+ 40.6%). “The increase in demand for new construction, the consideration of housing as an active refuge in times of economic crisis, the entry of investment funds for build-to-rent projects and, above all, the next arrival of European funds for rehabilitation and reform projects “are, in the opinion of Juan Antonio Gmez Painted, behind this euphoria that everyone recognizes in the market.

The president of APCEspaa (Association of Construction Promoters of Spain) and Suck thus explains the reasons that are propitiating a new golden age for construction in our country. The question is whether now, as it happened a decade ago, a coup could be repeated in the market that will take away thousands of them and tens of thousands of jobs.

Gmez Pintado denies it. “The situation is different now because the indicators do not speak of a bubble. The effort of the families is well below the 42% of those years and the banks are not granting financing in the way they did then,” he argues.

What is happening now seems outrageous to me and sometimes I think that what happened in the previous housing bubble could happen again leandro flores

Despite this, the ghost of the bubble is still present. From the lessons learned ten years ago, Leandro assures in a firm voice that He does not accept any pay or clients he does not know. Nor does he take chances with great works. “What is happening now seems outrageous and sometimes I think that what happened then can happen again, although I notice that everything is more controlled at this time, that the banks no longer give so much money and that many of us businessmen Let’s go with more caution, “he says.

He has just added a new worker to his team and there are now seven. “During the confinement we endured much better than I thought and this last year is being a pass,” he says about his numerous assignments. “I have many clients, especially with private homes and renovations. I would hire more people, but there is no trained workforce and I have had to reject many projects because I cannot take them on, “he says on the other end of the phone.

Lack of labor

His situation is similar to that of Jaime Morn, who five years ago set up MCC (Morn Construcciones y Contratas), a comprehensive renovation company in Las Rozas (Madrid). “The problem is that there is no qualified workforce because with the previous crisis they went to other sectors such as hospitality and tourism,” he says. Jaime moves almost fifty workers directly and indirectly with MCC and in his case, rather than giving up projects, asks clients to postpone or delay execution dates. And most accept, because hiring a bricklayer, a renovation company, a plumber or a photovoltaic panel installer today has become an almost impossible mission.

Since March we have been overwhelmed. The problem is that there is no qualified workforce because with the previous crisis they went to other sectors such as hospitality and tourism Jaime Morn (MCC)

“Since the month of March we are overwhelmed”, he comments. His life passes between the works of Madrid and the works of Puente de Sanabria, where he also started a year ago with his sister. Claudia morn the Sanabria Architecture Studio. The office “is full.” Customer calls are constant and they do not rule out adding another person for the summer. “They call us from Madrid and also from the Sanabria area for new construction and rehabilitation projects. They mainly want larger and more spacious chalets and houses, some because they live there and others because they want to have a second residence.”

Frenetic activity is the trend of every day in the sector, that is why Pedro Fernndez Aln, president of the National Construction Confederation (CNC), it seems “logical” to him that so many companies of this type are being formed and it seems “logical” that they are increasing. “Right now there is a lot of demand for construction and reform services, the problem is that there is not enough qualified workforce to attend to it and this may be a problem for the immediate future,” he says.

European funds will require a lot of specialization and it is difficult to find it right now in the labor market Pedro Fernndez Aln (CNC)

The employer estimates that there is a 700,000 worker deficit And it is not only difficult to find them, but to ensure that they are sufficiently prepared to take on the usual tasks and the newest tasks that are beginning to be demanded in the course of the green transition and energy efficiency. “European funds will require a lot of specialization and it is difficult to find it right now in the labor market,” he says.

Fernndez Aln also does not believe that the increase in construction-related companies in Spain be a flower of a day. “Bear in mind that it is not just a matter of building infrastructures or installing solar panels, but that all that afterwards has to be conserved and maintained and also for that, employees will continue to be needed,” he explains. For this reason, he also does not believe that the current boom in brick companies can be compared with the growth that occurred in the housing bubble at the beginning of the century.

Risks and shortage of materials

There were many firms that stayed by the way after that shock. Names like Martinsa Fadesa or Reyal Urbis remain in the funeral balance of the business fabric of those years, but there were also many others, thousands, much smaller that did not survive.

Now they are also the smallest those who command the resurgence of the sector. In fact, of the 9,339 companies that have been formed since January, a total of 7,394 are microenterprises (they have less than 10 workers) and the rest are SMEs. On the balance sheet of the Construction Observatory, only two have more than 250 employees. “These data reflect well the idiosyncrasy of the Spanish business fabric, in which companies are not encouraged to be large,” says Juan Antonio Gmez Pintado.

On the construction site, Leandro believes that there are many people who want to take advantage of the pull to earn as much money as possible and they are not calibrating the risks well.

The insurer Credit and Surety warns in a recent report of the “high risk of default” facing the sector in Spain. Its analysis identifies possible financial difficulties in the future and warns of the impact of the global crisis of raw materials. Regarding the first, Crdito y Caucin explains that “during the pandemic, the financial sector has granted loans to companies in the sector backed by public guarantees with grace periods, which has increased the leverage of construction companies. Smaller and highly indebted companies may have limited access to new financing in the future. “

Regarding raw materials, the insurer collects that “rising material prices adds additional pressure on profit margins, which mainly affects smaller players. “

According to the CNC, costs have risen on average by 22.2% in the last three months, almost 25% of companies have raised prices and the rest have suffered delays in their delivery times. Everyone in the industry trusts that the lessons learned will help prevent history from repeating itself.

