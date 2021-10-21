Cereal Mix is ​​the new healthy breakfast that triumphs at Mercadona. It consists of cereals without added sugars or sweeteners and is causing a sensation among consumers.

Fortunately, leading an active life and healthy eating has become a trend that has more and more followers. For this reason, we increasingly find more healthy foods on supermarket shelves.

However, not all products that are promoted as healthy are truly healthy. It is important to read the ingredients carefullyas, in many cases, they have large amounts of sugar or are sweetened with unhealthy chemical sweeteners.

Mercadona is making an effort to satisfy the new demands of consumers and offers us different alternatives for healthy breakfasts. After the great success of Hacendado’s Avena Crunchy cereals, the new product that is sweeping the Valencian supermarket chain is Cereal Mix.

Mercadona Cereal Mix contains a mix of puffed cereals, specifically oats (40%), quinoa (10%) and rice (10%), combined with corn flakes (40%). Oatmeal stands out for its high fiber and protein content, quinoa is low in fat and also provides a lot of fiber, and puffed rice has antioxidants and vitamins.

They have no added sugars or sweeteners, so it is a really healthy alternative to take both for breakfast and as a snack.

As we can see in the nutritional information, 100 grams of product provide only 0.7 grams of sugarsas well as 10.1 grams of protein and 4.5 grams of fiber. It is sold in packages of 375 grams at a price of 2.30 euros each unit.

These good nutritional values, together with their versatility, have made Mercadona’s Cereal Mix cereals one of the preferred options for people who take care of their diet and 5,000 packages are already sold a day.

Juan Roig’s company offers us different recipes to enjoy a nutritious and satisfying breakfast, a snack or snack. These cereals can be combined with yogurt (normal or liquid), milk, vegetable drinks, powdered peanuts and other nuts, fruit or any other ingredient that you like.