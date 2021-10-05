MARA HERNNDEZ | RAL PIA

Madrid

Updated Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – 12:28

The agreement contemplates regulating prices to lower rents by law based on the reference index for all contracts in stressed areas

The President of the Government, Pedro Snchez, and the Vice President of Labor, Yolanda Daz.

After almost 12 months of negotiations and eight months late, PSOE and United We Can have closed the agreement on Tuesday to light the first Housing Law in Spain. The Socialists have ended up giving in to the main demand of the dwelling formation and will intervene in the prices of rents in the areas that are considered more stressed, both large and small owners.

Regarding the great owners, the agreement contemplates regulating prices to lower rents by law based on the reference index for all contracts in stressed market areas. For the small owners, a price freeze will be required and tax incentives will be established to motivate reductions.

The project is still in the drafting phase and sources familiar with the negotiations point out that it is probable that the norm does not speak verbatim about large and small owners, but about natural and legal persons to apply one or the other alternative.

We will still have to wait several weeks to know the literal meaning, since the approval of the bill is scheduled for within several Councils of Ministers. Then start the parliamentary process of the text.

Intervene in prices

Asked about the measures to regulate rents and intervene in prices, the Minister of the Presidency, Flix Bolaos, he has limited himself to saying that “there are all kinds of measures and elements that will manage to contain and reduce the rental price” and among them, he has advanced that the norm includes “a very powerful package of bonuses to encourage owners to lower prices “.

The threshold between the large and the small fork will be marked by the number of properties. For the first time, a single definition will be established to distinguish between them and based on that, it will be officially considered great owner to those who have 10 or more properties owned.

For the large landowners, United We can also demand the withdrawal of the “fiscal privileges”, without for the moment more details being known of what this implies.

In addition, the obligation is established to reserve 30% of all promotions for protected housing and of that amount, half will be used for social rental.

“State umbrella”

UP has also managed to carry out another of its demands and it is the one that has to do with the cow homes. The team led by Ione Belarra has been pressing for some time to start some type of penalty on this type of property and in accordance with the points of the pact to which EL MUNDO has had access, the future Housing Law will contemplate a tax on vacant housing to Through the IBI surcharge of up to 150% that may be applied by the municipalities.

This is precisely another of the keys to the proposal. As Flix Bolao explained in the press conference after the Council of Ministers, the last word when it comes to materializing a good part of the measures, including price intervention, will fall on the autonomous communities and municipalities, which are those who hold most of the powers in housing.

The Law is articulated as a “state umbrella”, According to Bolaos, so that the CCAA can implement other measures in the area of ​​housing. This conception could give protection to the Income Intervention LawI know that it came into force a year ago in Catalonia and that it is being appealed before the Constitutional Court for lack of legal framework.

Following this trail, it will be the autonomous governments that will have to request the declaration of a zone as a stressed area, so if that request is not made, it is unlikely that any type of limitation or regulation on prices will be applied.

And the same happens to municipal level. The future Housing Law will enable city councils to apply a surcharge to the IBI for vacant houses, which does not mean that they are obliged to do so.

