Huawei has revamped its high-end laptops with a budding premiere, the Matebook 14s, which claims to be the brand’s most powerful PC to date.

Despite the problems that Huawei has had in its mobile devices as a result of the Android crash, it continues to grow in other sectors, and it does so as well. betting heavily on offering very good laptops, headphones or watches, almost always with lower prices than the competition.

For example, there are several of its laptops that shine for a great value for money, case of the Huawei Matebook D15 that you can get for only 499 euros, although it is one of its most basic models.

If what you want is a powerful laptop to work with, there is a premiere that surely interests you. It’s the Matebook 14s and it’s in pre-sale: you can now advance 10 euros and get 100 euros off the final price, and with several gifts included in the pack. In this way, you would pay only 1,399 euros for one of the best Windows computers of 2021.

With a 2.5K screen, 90W fast charging and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, this is undoubtedly one of the best laptops of the moment, competing head-to-head with MacBook Pros.

The gifts they include are three: 12 months of extra Huawei insurance coverage, the wireless mouse of the same brand and its FreeBuds Pro, noise-canceling headphones valued at about 120 euros.

Its specs are really good. For example, it comes with the Intel Core i7-11370H, that is, a high-performance version and not a low-power one, which is usually the norm.

In addition, it has double SSD storage, one of the two units being an EVO, probably the best SSD of the moment.

To top it all, the screen is 2.5K with very thin frames that make it a very attractive laptop to work for hours, and it undoubtedly wants to position itself as one of the best computers for professionals on the market.

Buying a powerful laptop without spending too much is possible and we have selected some models that may be of interest to any user.

These are its most important characteristics:

Screen size: 14.2 “Screen resolution: 2520 x 1680 px (90 Hz) Processor: Intel Core i7-11370H Integrated graphics: Intel Iris Xe RAM memory: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 16GB SSD EVO + 1TB SSD

It is also for sale with an i5 as a processor and “only” 512GB of storage, also cheaper, obviously.

Huawei’s pre-sale will last approximately a month before shipments begin, although there may be limited units during this period, so if the price convinces you, you’d better book in advance of 10 euros.

