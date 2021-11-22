11/22/2021 at 2:55 PM CET

Gabriel Ubieto

The bill to stabilize employment in the Public Service has passed a new parliamentary procedure this Mondayor. A majority of parties in the Congress of Deputies have formalized the amendments so that all those interim with five years or more of uninterrupted seniority in the same place can go to fixed without opposition, as advanced by the Periódico de Catalunya. The commission held this Monday has approved the agreement reached between the PSOE, United We Can, ERC and PNV to agree on several of its amendments and agree on this five-year formula, with which they intend to consolidate part of the Administration staff that is is currently in fraud of law.

The new law to reduce the temporality in the Public Function now faces its last screen. The only thing missing is the final approval in the plenary session of Congress for the rule to make the final leap to the Senate and fully enter into force. If the current majorities between parties that have been armed to carry out the norm are not altered, it will prosper. The main novelty introduced by the parties to the text agreed between the Government and the unions is that window so that, via a merit contest, a public worker with a temporary contract can go indefinite without having to go through an opposition process.

The regulation for the stabilization of storms in the Administration is one of the commitments acquired with the European Union for the arrival of European funds. And the Government’s promise was to have it fully in force before the end of this year. The reform aims to bring temporary employment in the public sector to 8%, when it is currently 31%; according to the latest data from the INE. The way of enabling merit contests to those interim in fraud directly affects, at least, 300,000 people that the Government has detected who occupy structural functions. Figure that from the worker platforms they raise up to 800,000 people throughout Spain.

The first proposal of the Government to add the votes of ERC or PNV, necessary for the vote to prosper, was to open the door so that all those interim with 10 years of uninterrupted seniority could consolidate the position they occupied via contest. This Monday, and after almost two months of negotiations, the parties have formalized in the Finance and Public Function commission the agreement to reduce those 10 years to 5.

In addition to enabling competitive competitions with more weight to experience for those interns with less than five years in the position. In this case, the assessment of accumulated seniority will be up to 40%, which favors people who are previously in the institution as temporary over new ones. And it also contemplates the possibility that each administration decides not to make eliminatory phases of opposition to each other, which would allow the examinees to take the place if they have an average pass, even if they have been able to suspend any test.