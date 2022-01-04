The Lenovo smart clock is updated by integrating better connectivity and a series of new accessories that make it very attractive as a companion for the little ones’ nightstand.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is he Lenovo Desktop Smart Clock and Speaker. This is not a novelty since it is actually a product that is already on sale, but Lenovo has taken advantage of the CES 2022 framework to announce some news that it will incorporate into this device in 2022.

The improvements will range from the incorporation of new colors in the fabric that covers the back of the device, to a improved display and connectivity, as well as the arrival of new and fun accessories that will make it the perfect companion for the little ones.

With this update of the functions, Lenovo strengthens its presence in the market of this type of connected home devices, improving the performance of the entry-level model.

Generally speaking, the Lenovo’s new Smart Clock Essential It is practically identical to the top model, the Smart Clock 2, which is currently on sale for around 45 euros. The main difference is found in the incorporation of a digital screen instead of the 4 “touch screen that its older brother mounts.

New finishes in Misty Blue and Clay Red colors are also incorporated for the fabric that covers the entire back of the smart alarm clock, which adds a touch of color to the neutral gray of the previous versions.

The new model integrates support for Alexa, which comes to cover the connectivity and integration needs with the connected home ecosystem that the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 already covered with its support with the Google Assistant.

The news does not end here since the already existing charging base with integrated light, and which made it the perfect complement to a bedside table, now joins two Lenovo Ambient Light Dock bases with fun designs that light up with different light patterns to accompany the sleep of the little ones.

The first model incorporates some legs that turn the Smart Clock Essential into a sea lion which, when connected, shows its face on the screen, while illuminating the base, emulating the animal’s body with the chosen color and intensity pattern.

The second design takes as a reference the legs of a squid And, like the sea lion, it shows a cute face on the screen when activated and illuminates the entire base with the chosen pattern.

The advantage is that being controlled by Alexa, this lighting system is easy to set up and can be turned on and off by voice command and even remotely so as not to disturb the little ones while they sleep.

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Integrated will be available from March or April 2022 and will have a starting price of 69.99 euros, while the lighting bases Lenovo Ambient Light Dock will be available from April 2022 and will have a starting price of 29.99 euros.