What happened between Herring and Stevenson was one more example of the passing of the torch seen numerous times in boxing. The veteran champion against the rising star. Schmeling vs. Louis. De La Hoya vs. Mayweather. But beyond producing a generational change, the fight between the two lefties was an exponent of what a new dynamic is. Another passage of the torch: that of good manners and chivalry to irreverence, young naivety and a taste for provocation.

While it is true that Herring is a good example of education and knowing how to be, it is also true that Stevenson is not the greatest exponent of the new rude guard. But it does polish something that will be seen in the near future: that personalities such as the marine are in extinction and models such as the new WBO super featherweight champion will be the dominant species.

And it seems that we will end up reaching a point where we will find two opponents with an attitude similar or worse to Shakur’s, where there will be no hero and villain, but two rogues each more unbearable. How will the matter be, that in a case like the one between Gervonta and Rolly Romero, it was the Baltimore one that had to use good sense. And reason is not lacking in stating that boxing is not WWE or a game.

And it is that, in the current current, it is not the typical clashes in which both fighters have real animosity, like Barrera with Morales or Fury with Wilder recently. They are not even tactics to destabilize rivals like Ali or, to take a contemporary example again, Josh Taylor. They are attitudes and poses forced to sell fights, gain followers and financial benefits. More and more frequent and more and more forced and absurd. Which is thought provoking, do you really like this? Why do we all talk about it, even to criticize? Will it become an absolute custom?

When Herring’s fight against Stevenson was over, the latter apologized to his rival and his wife, who glared at him like that couple looking at your single friend who drives you out of control. Later, this woman uncovered a tweet congratulating the new champion and with a message that I think should penetrate not only athletes but also the public: you don’t need to be a bad guy to sell, talent does it for you. And to this, I add: if you opt for this postmodern current, perhaps it is because you are lacking in it.