The American company specializing in graphics cards plans to show its RTX 3080 Ti chip for laptops at CES 2022 and rumors place it as the most powerful GPU in the mobile world.

Despite the fact that the semiconductor crisis is depriving us of having graphics cards, consoles and cars in stock in our country. Companies have not stopped planning and launching new products.

And an example of it is the news that you are reading right now, since NVIDIA seems to be presenting its new RTX 3080 Ti for laptops in just a few days. Or, more specifically, at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

According to sources, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will have 16 GB of GDDR6 memory configured over a 256-bit bus interface at 16 Gb / s speeds.

These will be the fastest memory speeds that can be achieved in the notebook segment, raising the bandwidth to 512 GB / s.

This speed is also 2 Gb / s higher than the fastest existing laptop chip, the RTX 3080, whose memory maxes out at 14 Gb / s.

The hardware world is going through a time of great uncertainty, for reasons beyond its own market. Without stock of consoles or gaming graphics cards, gamers cannot make the leap to the next generation.

Although the exact number of nuclei is not yet known, The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti mobile GPU is said to be the first chip to feature the GA103 SKU.

It is rumored that It will have 58 computing units or 7,424 CUDA cores and will be available in standard and Max-Q variants. The maximum GPU clock speed is expected to be 1,395 MHz.

However, all that extra performance and increased specs also mean that power consumption is going to go up dramatically. In this way, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will have a TDP of 175 W (which is 10 W more than the RTX 3080 Mobile).

Although that’s the TDP devised by NVIDIA, they explain on VideoCardz, Dynamic Boost 2.0 technology can be modified by manufacturers according to their preferences, so we could see laptops with larger and lower consumption, but the 175 W serve as a reference.

A wide range of notebooks is expected at CES 2022 with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs for notebooks, alongside AMD’s Ryzen 6000H (Rembrandt) CPUs and Intel’s Alder Lake-P CPUs.