Regardless of the division that exists among the public, Christopher Nolan is one of the most respected and admired directors today. Beyond the discussion about whether or not he is a genius of world cinematography, titles like El Origen – 86%, Memento – 92% and Interstellar – 71% became big hits that showcased the skill of this creator. Also, you can’t ignore what Batman Starts – 84%, Batman: The Dark Knight – 94%, and The Dark Knight Rises – 87% did for the adaptations of superheroes in today’s cinema. Although Tenet – 83% was a disaster for many reasons, Nolan is already working on an ambitious new project.

It seems that after directing Memento and Insomnia – 92% on a budget, Nolan went berserk with the exorbitant amounts of money that Warner Bros. granted him to work. At last he had the necessary resources to put those images and visions that occurred to him on the big screen, and it is this aspect that stands out the most in his career. His plots are not as complicated as they appear, but it is all the adornment and all the visual spectacle that fascinates his fans. However, in recent years it seems that the director focuses more on outdoing himself as an entertainment wizard than writing decent scripts. Dunkirk – 92%, for example, is very enjoyable thanks to the visual and sound effects, but the specialized critics and the public were very clear: the characters were superficial and almost imperceptible.

In case of Tenet It’s similar. Yes, it’s amazing that Nolan could blow up a real plane, but maybe he should have focused on giving the protagonist some complexity and keeping the villain away from ridiculous cliches, like his strange and embarrassing accent. This major flaw was most evident with the pandemic. The film had to change its release date several times, and Nolan fought for it to be released in theaters. When she did, the few audiences that turned up did not consider her good enough to risk her health by leaving home.

This led to an internal lawsuit between the director and Warner Bros. Nolan felt betrayed by the decisions of the production company, while the company considered it necessary to rethink the premieres in theaters. The director decided to break off his relationship with Warner and quickly found another home with Universal Pictures, where he made sure his films are seen on the big screen. His next project will be developed here, and it is now confirmed (via IndieWire) that it will premiere on Friday, July 21, 2023.

In addition, the same source confirms what until a few weeks ago was a strong rumor: that Cillian Murphy will be the protagonist. The title of the tape will be Oppenheimer and it will be based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai bird and Martin J. Sherwin and that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2006. Of course, Murphy will play Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist who went down in history for his work on the atomic bomb.

At first, the scientist joined the Manhattan Project because of the pressure and terror of World War II, but after seeing what the atomic bomb could do, he regretted his role. In fact, after the war he dedicated himself to convincing the government to implement control networks so that the bombs were not used excessively, nor were they easily created by other countries. Since then, the issue of a possible nuclear war has remained in force.

Oppenheimer will be produced by Emma thomas, Charles roven and Nolan himself, who will also write the script. With Nolan and Murphy having worked together on a number of occasions, expectations are high, especially since the actor has earned so much recognition for Peaky Blinders. In addition, the director will keep his trusted people for the production, as he will return to work with Hoyte Van Hoytema, cinematographer of his last three films, and Jennifer Lame, who will edit Tenet.

