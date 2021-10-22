In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the surprise launches of the last quarter of 2021 is from OnePlus, which is putting on sale a new mid-range mobile, the 9R, which is already arriving in Spain.

Little by little OnePlus has been making a niche within the western market and the Spanish in particular: that of Android users who want powerful, cheap mobiles with a fairly light version of Android. Obviously in sales volume they do not compete against Xiaomi and other large ones, but they do compete in quality-price.

In this strategy you can fit your new mobile phone, the OnePlus 9R, which has 6GB of RAM and Snapdragon 870, plus 5G connectivity and a large screen. All this, which could place it at a very high, high-end price, translates into a price that starts at 410 euros in AliExpress Plaza.

This new device from OnePlus aims high in the Android world, with a Snapdragon 870 processor and an AMOLED screen at 120 Hz.

This store is for now the one that sells it in Spain, with National shipping from our country in just two or three working days and without going through customs. The price shown is final and there will be no additional charges in the form of VAT or other taxes.

Without a doubt, for the price it has, it is one of the best Android phones of 2021, although it requires an outlay that is still important, although if you want to enjoy a premium experience, this device offers it.

Its cameras are also excellent, at the level of those found in the OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro, and photography has always been one of the main focuses of this Asian company.

In addition to everything that has been mentioned above, there is another element that makes it a very interesting mobile, and that is the fast charging at 65W of power with its official charger, included in the pack (although surely with a British plug and adapter). That means with just 10-15 minutes of charging you will have a battery practically for the whole day.

There are units available in several of its colors and with 128 and 256GB of storage capacity, you decide. All are sent directly from Spain with Correos.

