The Oppo brand has presented two new models, the A56 5G and the A54s. Both are middle-class mobiles that want to reach as many users as possible thanks to their price and versatility.

In China they are celebrating the launch of these new Oppo brand phones. Both have been introduced to fill gaps in the mid-range. On the one hand the A56 5G would be the replacement for the A55, while the A54s is a lite version of the original model.

The 5G connectivity that the Oppo A56 5G boasts is one of its most important assets in the Asian country. It is global connectivity, so it is compatible with the different common frequencies around the world.

Thanks to a leak in Amazon Italy we have the technical data of the devices. It seems that in the photographic field there are going to be some changes, but everything has a very continuous tone.

Oppo A56 5GOppo A54sSize and weight163.9 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm | 189.5g8.4mm 190g.Screen 6.5-inch HD LCD + 6.52-inch HD IPS LCD + ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 700 5GMediaTek Helio G80Operating SystemAndroid 11 | ColorOS 11.1Android 11 | ColorOS 11.1 RAM Memory 6 GB 4 GB Storage 128 GB + MicroSD 128 GB + Micro SD Connectivity 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wifi AC, NFC4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wifi AC, NFC Front camera Main: 13 Mpx f / 2.2 | Depth sensor: 2 Mpx Main: 50 Mpx | Depth sensor: 2 Mpx | Macro sensor: 2 Mpx Rear camera 8 Mpx f / 2.08 Mpx Battery 5,000 mAh | Fast charge 10 W5,000 mAh | Fast charge 10 W

Both will have measurements and a screen of similar size. Also, even though they have the same operating system, ColorOS 11.1 (even though ColorOS 12 has already been released), the A56 5G will gain in performance thanks to 6 GB of RAM and the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor.

This Oppo A56 will be able to move applications and games without much problem, not to mention the advantages that 5G connectivity gives it.

Despite being a middle-class phone, it will present versatility and its size, without being compact, will not be inconvenient either.

As we see a natural evolution from Oppo A55 that we already saw at the beginning of the year and that it arrives as a mid-range below the Find and the Reno.

The Oppo A54s makes use of a powerful 2020 Mediatek chip, the G80, it does not have 5G connectivity but it is more than enough to carry out day-to-day tasks.

It is of a slightly lower range than the A56 although it has more cameras, since it also integrates a Macro sensor. In fact, we have been surprised by the fact that it is not integrated by his older brother.

The battery of both will also be identical, with 5,000 mAh that should withstand good sessions of use. They will have fast charging of 10 W, which, as we well know, is not fast in the 2021 standards, that is, we will approach the range of 1h30 – 2 hours to fully charge them.

Price and availability of the Oppo A56 and Oppo A54s

For the moment, only the Oppo A54s would reach Europe. It would do so at a price of 229 euros from November 13. The A56 5G version does not have a release date outside of Asia, so we have to wait. Of course, its price would be around 250 euros, depending on the currency exchange.

It looks like there are going to be new phones on the market. According to their technical data, they will be telephones for those who want something from day to day. Without many demands, but with versatility.

We have recently analyzed the Oppo Reno 6 5G and we are happy, we will see how these new models are.