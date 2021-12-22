. Francisca Lachapel presents new photos of her baby

Since little Genaro came into the life of Francisca Lachapel, last July, the former Nuestra Belleza Latina has not stopped shouting from the rooftops the immense happiness that her baby brought to her life.

And with only a few days left until 2021 says goodbye, the Univisión host shared a couple of images of her beautiful baby, which touched her loyal followers on Instagram.

The former Dominican queen initially posted a photo showing her baby, now six months old, a few days after being born.

In the beautiful image you can see Genaro, wrapped in a yellow blanket, when he returned home with his mother, after arriving in the world on July 9 in the city of Miami.

“#Tbt… my little boy is already growing up !!! 🥰🙆🏽‍♀️ I was checking my phone and I found this photo, here he is ready to go home, three days after his birth ”, was the comment with which the Dominican accompanied the publication. “I dressed it in yellow🙆🏽‍♀️, they say it’s the right color to get babies out of the hospital so good luck. What do you think?”.

But the cute one did not stop there, because the animator of the program Despierta América later posted another photo, this one recent, in which you can see how big the baby is.

“My little boy ❤️🙏🏽 so little and you’ve already given me soooo much. I can’t even put it into words🥰 ”, was the phrase with which Francisca boasted of her beautiful Genaro, who is seen lifting up in the photo with a face of love.

“How beautiful 😍God bless you”, and “What a great blessing ❤️ someday I want to feel that 🙏”, were some of the comments made by Francisca’s fans.

“I love it when she tells him my little boy”, “so beautiful God bless you queen blessings❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘”, “😘 Merry Christmas from Azua🇩🇴🇩🇴” and “Our cake😍😍😍😍” other followers added.

But it was a fan who sent a longer message, in which she predicted to the former Nuestra Belleza Latina that her little son will continue to fill her with joy and blessings.

“May the blessings continue my Francisca… BabyGennaro will continue to bring you many good things. Your humility is so beautiful unique 🙌❤️😍😍😇😇. Top that prince of that beautiful queen !!! 👏👏👏👏❤️😂😂 ”, he mentioned.

A few days ago Francisca posted another photo in which she boasted of the figure she looks now, after the battle she has given to the pounds left by her pregnancy and she looked majestic.

