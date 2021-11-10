It has to be the top-of-the-range processor of the Korean company and it seems that it will live up to what is expected: much more powerful than its predecessor and hitting the competition hard in the graphics part.

In the mobile world, many eyes are on the Exynos 2200, the Samsung processor that it has developed together with AMD to break all benchmarks and crush the competition … or that is what the Korean company wants.

Luckily for them, some results have just leaked that would put Samsung’s new micro at the level of the best in the sector, far surpassing its predecessor, the Exynos 2100 that the company’s most powerful phones now mount.

Based on the leaked results, the GPU of the upcoming SoC can achieve up to 34% higher peak performance than that of the Exynos 2100, which would mean that the graphics part, the work of AMD, has been successfully brought to the smartphone world.

EXCLUSIVE (Official Benchmark) Compared to E2100, E2200 GPU is … Sustained + 17 ~ 20% Peak + 31 ~ 34% Compared to SD888, E2200 GPU has … Big difference in 3DMark performance (Wild Life) ARMv9 * Performance results based on pre-release hardware and software * Subject to change pic.twitter.com/m6BKqWcgKj – Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 10, 2021

Peak GPU performance is not synonymous with long-term sustained performance or CPU performance, so we still have a lot to know about this new processor. Although it is clear that it is a good first step.

The tweeter who has leaked this information, Tron, has shared a series of figures that claim that Exynos 2200 maximum GPU performance is around 31 and 34 percent, but that due to heat issues that difference will end up being less.

The leaker assures that sustained GPU performance will be around 17/20%, which is acceptable, if less impressive considering that AMD is behind it all.

When compared to the current generation of Qualcomm, with its Snapdragon 888, tweeter claims that the Exynos 2200’s GPU has made a big difference in performance in the 3DMark benchmark, but he gave no numbers to hold on to.

This performance jump, as we told you before, It is due to the 6-core RDNA2 GPU developed by AMD for Samsung. But in the absence of knowing the actual power consumption of the next chipset, it is best to take these numbers with tweezers and wait for the official data, which should be when it falls.