Samsung Galaxy M22 is the new entry phone with a large screen and a huge battery for a price that at its launch is almost 200 euros.

Samsung just launched a few days ago the new Samsung Galaxy M22 that goes on sale on November 2. A very cheap mobile, with a great battery and that also offers a camera and storage so you don’t get bored.

It hits stores this week and if you are thinking of changing your mobile, you have the opportunity to get a Galaxy M22 on sale, for only 209 euros on Amazon.

Get Samsung’s new entry-level mobile with a 6.4 “screen, 48 Mpx camera and a 5,000mAh battery to last all day without problem.

It’s an introductory offer and we don’t know if it will last much longer. In other stores such as PcComponentes you can find it at its official price of 259 euros.

This discount of 50 euros is to save money or to invest that extra in accessories, such as a good case, faster charger, wireless charger or whatever you can think of.

Samsung Galaxy M22 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh. Also inside it uses a MediaTek processor, has 4 GB of RAM and has 64 GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1 TB with a microSD card.

Highlight its 48 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro and zoom. For your selfies and video calls, Samsung has put together a 13 megapixel front camera.

The battery is another strong point. Has a 5,000mAh capacity and it also has a 25W fast charge. Unlike other mobiles, yes it comes with charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy M22 is a perfect mobile for people looking for a smartphone to use in their day to day at a good price, as a mobile for young people or even as a smartphone for “just in case”.

Remember that it is reduced by 50 euros on Amazon and you can buy it with free and fast shipping If you sign up for Amazon Prime, if you are not already a member.

