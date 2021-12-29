In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Samsung sells one of the best smartwatches of 2021, and it does so at a surprisingly low price just before the Three Kings.

Good news for all those who think of giving a smart watch as a gift, and that is that there is a model that surely sounds familiar to you and that is of a very high level, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, on offer just at the end of the year and with the main gift date in our country just around the corner.

Suddenly, Amazon has lowered its price to only 199 euros, the same price as it had last Black Friday, a real bargain if you look at how much this smartwatch has to offer, which is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches of 2021.

As we have been able to prove it in its review, we can affirm that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 stands out in practically all lines, both for autonomy and for benefits that other models do not have, in the case of the measurement of body composition, one of its main novelties.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung’s smartwatch more focused on sports. It has a tactile digital bezel and has 90 sports monitoring, as well as IP68 certification and WearOS system.

The 199 euro model is the 40mm one, while the 44mm one costs slightly more, 229 euro, although it is still an excellent price.

This watch has GPS, so it is also a great sports watch for running and other disciplines, with little to envy its rivals, such as the Apple Watch or the main ones in the catalog of a specialized brand like Garmin.

Measures SpO2 and VO2 Max, two fundamental and increasingly common values, and that is that they serve to fully understand the state of your lungs and your cardiovascular system, so that you can better assess your state of health and fitness.

It also has NFC, so with it you can pay at any store through Samsung Pay, without carrying cash or your wallet, something that many watches do not offer today, although there are more and more.

