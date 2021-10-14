Be very careful because a new scam is circulating that has the purpose of hijacking your WhatsApp account. The scam uses the third dose of the covid-19 vaccine as a hook and this is how it works.

In recent years, stealing WhatsApp accounts has become one of the main targets of cybercriminals. The messaging app owned by Facebook is one of the most used worldwide and the most popular in Spain, which is why criminals covet user accounts to carry out their malicious campaigns.

In the summer of 2020, the WhatsApp hijacking began to spread, a scam that continues to be active today and that It is also known as the 6-digit code scam or the verification code scam.

If you are up to date with news related to cybersecurity, surely you already know what the mechanics of this scam are. The victim receives a chat message from a contact telling him that he has mistakenly sent him an SMS with a 6-digit code, and asks him to send him the number because he urgently needs it.

But in reality it is the victim’s WhatsApp verification code, and if provided, the cybercriminal will use it to hijack the victim’s WhatsApp account.

Now the criminals have set in motion a new scam to hack users’ WhatsApp account with verification code, but using a different strategy to deceive the victims.

As the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) warns, criminals call the victim posing as Social Security agents with the excuse of generating the appointment for the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19.

Criminals have in their possession some user data, including their name and surname, telephone number and email, information that they use to gain credibility.

To confirm the appointment for the vaccine, the offenders they ask the victim to provide them with the code sent by SMS, which is actually the WhatsApp verification code. If they are given it, they will hijack the WhatsApp account.

If your WhatsApp account has been hacked, Follow the instructions of the platform to try to recover it and notify your contacts so that they are aware and do not respond to the chats they receive on your behalf, since criminals may try to deceive them.

To stay safe, do not share your WhatsApp verification code under any circumstances and activate two-step verification.