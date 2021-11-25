11/25/2021 at 4:56 PM CET

.

Scientists and health authorities confirmed the detection of a new variant of the coronavirus, identified as B.1.1.529, which has multiple mutations and which has raised “concern” among specialists, although its impact has yet to be studied.

The new variant features “a very unusual constellation of mutations,” but its “meaning is still uncertain”explained Professor Tulio de Oliveira of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Sequencing Innovation Platform (KRISP, a scientific institution in eastern South Africa).

In total, so far, cases of this variant have been confirmed in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.

In total, B.1.1.529 has more than thirty mutations and some of them are, according to South African scientists, cause for concern about its possible impact on transmissibility and for its potential ability to evade immunity or previous protection. “The variant surprised us, it has a great evolutionary leap, many more variants than we expected, especially after a very severe third wave of delta (variant),” Oliveira said.

“We could potentially see this variant expand very quickly,” lamented this specialist, based on data collected in the South African province of Gauteng (where Johannesburg and Pretoria are located), where in recent days the number of cases of covid- 19 increased significantly.

South African specialists emphasized, however, that the detection of this new variant it has been done “very, very early” and they were optimistic that this favors the control of their expansion. In fact, the discovery of this variant occurred in an analysis on November 23, from samples taken between November 14 and 16 after an increase in the number of cases detected in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

“We did not want this to be around as a rumor,” emphasized, for his part, the South African Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, at the same press conference.

Oliveira also indicated that they hope that the World Health Organization (WHO) will give a new Greek letter name to this variant tomorrow, as it was done with the rest; and stressed that, although B.1.1.529 has been detected for the first time in South Africa, does not necessarily mean that it originated in this country southern. To date, South Africa has racked up some 2.95 million COVID-19 cases with about 90,000 deaths.

This southern nation is the epicenter of the pandemic within the African continent and has already suffered the effects of the discovery and expansion of another variant, the beta, during its second wave (between late 2020 and early 2021), which was later swept away by the delta variant in the third wave (mid-2021).