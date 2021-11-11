The new version of the popular instant messaging application will allow us to share our status, but with a substantial change in case we don’t want someone to see it.

WhatsApp continues to be one of the most used applications when it comes to communicating with the people we know. This is due, among other things, to the continuous updates they carry out to improve the service.

The update 2.21.23.14 is the last one that has been released and its main addition has to do with a privacy option. My Contacts option has been added, except …, which would let us choose which users on our list could see our status changes.

Doing so is really simple and offers us new privacy possibilities. The change of your image or your status in WhatsApp is personal information after all, with which we can choose who can see it.

All we have to do is go to our main WhatsApp screen, click on States and then click on Privacy Settings. It can be accessed through the pop-up that is displayed or by clicking on the menu button (the three vertical dots on the upper right side).

Later, we can choose who we want to share status changes with. To the options that had previously been added My contacts, except …, which would allow us to exclude some contacts from the changes we make.

By clicking on this button the list of contacts will appear and we can choose the profiles that we do not want to see the modifications. They will see us on WhatsApp as if we had not made any changes.

On the other hand, we too would see them unchanged. It is a reciprocal system, as with the double check. By activating this option, we will not be able to see the status changes of that contact either. If we want to know if they have put a new profile image or have placed a status, we will have to stop excluding them.

Now that you know how to do it, you can stop showing your updates to anyone you don’t want. Maybe you have your boss in your contacts and you don’t want him to see your new profile picture on the beach or it’s just a professional account and you want to exclude contacts for having finished business with them.