Xiaomi Pad 5 is already on sale with an exclusive gift on Amazon. Take it with its official cover and with free shipping.

We finally have a Xiaomi tablet in Spain, after many years without seeing one of these products. Xiaomi Pad 5 arrived a couple of months ago in our country with the intention of taking cheap tablet sales off the street and putting the iPad in trouble.

After its official launch we had not seen an interesting offer, but this changes now with the version that Amazon has put on sale. And now you can take this Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet and an official gift cover for 399 euros.

11-inch Android tablet with 2K resolution. Snapdragon 860 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Pad 5 is an 11-inch tablet with a high resolution of 1,600 x 2,560 pixels. In addition, the refresh rate is 120 Hz, which makes the animations much faster and gives the sensation of speed.

Inside it has a Snapdragon 860 processor, powerful to use with any application you want, even if you decide to turn it into a laptop by adding a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.

This version has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. In addition, it has an 8720 mAh battery to last you many hours playing videos or browsing the internet.

The official cover that comes as a gift allows you to lock the screen when closing it and also protect it. You can also get various position angles to better see your screen without having to hold it with your hand.

Considering that the price of a normal and new generation iPad is at 379 euros, Xiaomi Pad 5 has more storage capacity and a larger screen, it is a great rival.

Get it with its cover on Amazon for 399 euros. Shipping costs are free and if you sign up for Prime you will get it with fast shipping.

