The new Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet has arrived to burst the market. Star of the brand par excellence, now you can get it for a very tempting price.

If you are looking for a technological gift for this Christmas, stop thinking: Xiaomi and POCO are the best options, since they have the best features to become the protagonists of this Christmas period.

Among the technological gifts of Xiaomi is its new tablet: Xiaomi Pad 5, which has come to burst the market – and is succeeding. An honor plate tablet that faces Apple’s own iPad and can now be yours from 352 euros on Aliexpress.

Although many stores in Spain sell it, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is cheaper on AliExpress, which also offers fast shipping from Europe, without customs.

As usual in Aliexpress, the price varies depending on the color, model and accessories you choose, but the minimum price of 352 euros for the standard tablet with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM it’s not bad at all. You can also buy it on Amazon with these same benefits for 419 euros, and it will arrive more or less at the same time as on Aliexpress, in mid-January.

And is it worth it? Much. Pure power, 2K resolution, fast charging… With all its features, the Xiaomi Pad 5 has proven to be the perfect tablet for many tasks, including playing video games. Because, in addition, it presumes to keep inside an octa-core Snapdragon 860 processor.

Mount an 11-inch LCD screen with a 2K resolution 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. Added to this are several technologies that offer a sharp and vibrant image, such as HDR10, TrueTone and Dolby Vision. And it has MIUI fo Pad, its own interface adapted to tablets, in the fucking iPadOS style. But the most impressive thing is that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate.

To take maximum care of this screen, the tablet it is compatible with Xiaomi Smart Pen, a very interesting complement that allows you to take freehand notes, draw and, why not, play some games with an electronic pen that offers 4,096 levels of pressure. If you do not want to use the pencil during your games, you can always place it on the side of the tablet to always have it at hand.

11-inch Android tablet with 2K resolution. Snapdragon 860 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

And forget about being hung up: the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet has an infinite 8,720 mAh battery, so you can enjoy the most marathon gaming sessions without problem. And the load? A fast charge of 33W. That is, from 0 to 100% in just over half an hour.

As you can see, there are more than enough reasons to choose the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet over the others, and even more so now that you have it on Aliexpress from 352 euros. Of course, it is a one-off offer that will last a couple of days, so we recommend you take advantage of it as soon as possible.

