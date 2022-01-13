01/13/2022

A gene that makes bacteria resistant to one of the world’s most important antibiotics, colistin, has been detected in sewage water in Georgia, in the United States. It could become the next global threat, as it can “jump & rdquor; between multiple bacteria and turn treatable diseases into life-threatening infections.

Researchers at the Center for Food Safety (CFS) of the University of Georgia have verified the presence of the MCR-9 gene in the sewer water of that American city. The gene identified in Georgia causes bacteria to become resistant to the antibiotic colistin, widely used in the livestock industry in different parts of the world. What’s more, the gene has the ability to spread to different types of bacteria: in this way, it could transform rapidly treated diseases into serious and fatal pathologies.

The presence of MCR-9 gene It is a great concern, even more so considering that the data indicates that its spread is accelerating throughout the planet. Antibiotic resistance has been declared by the World Health Organization to be one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity.

Excessive use

Colistin is an antibiotic considered of extreme use or as a last resort, because it can be effective against infections in cattle that other drugs cannot eliminate. However, this condition has led to excessive use in certain conditions, especially in areas such as China and India, leading to the generation of resistance in bacteria.

If people or animals contract a strain of bacteria resistant to colistin, at this time there will be no medications that can treat their infection. In this way, they would necessarily face extreme and invasive sanitary measures to avoid certain death. When thinking about a globalized world like today, it is not difficult to imagine how quickly this threat could spread, through international trade or travel, for example.

In many types of bacteria

According to a press release, the gene was discovered in the bacteria Morganella morganii, being the first time in which it appears in said bacteria. This data alerted scientists, as it could indicate that MCR-9 is spreading faster and more virulence than previously thought. And to this is added a particularly disturbing aspect: the gene can affect many types of bacteria, “jumping & rdquor; between them and producing the same resistance to antibiotics.

This means that infections that today can be treated and cured with some simplicity, such as those caused by the bacteria Escherichia coli and Salmonella, for example, would become extremely serious and life-threatening infections, by becoming immune to antibiotics. How does the gene “insert itself & rdquor; in the genetic code of so many bacteria?

Self replication

The MCR-9 gene is passed on in plasmids, as the scientists noted in the new study, published recently in the Journal of Global Antimicrobial Resistance. Plasmids are strands of DNA found inside cells that achieve replicate themselvesregardless of the activity or characteristics of the cell. Consequently, an antibiotic resistance plasmid found in one type of bacteria can be transmitted to other varieties of bacteria without much effort.

In conclusion, the researchers indicated that it is urgent to take measures that involve different sectors, to prevent this potential threat from continuing to advance. Otherwise, they believe that medicine as we know it today and global health could be seriously affected.

Reference

