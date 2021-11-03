11/03/2021 at 11:09 CET

An investigation carried out by scientists from the University of Geneva, in Switzerland, and the University of Peking, in China, has led to a new technique that allows calculating the impact of a next great eruption of the volcano hidden under the waters of Lake Toba, in Sumatra. Specialists believe that the next super eruption, similar to the two previously recorded in the last million years, will take place in about 600,000 years.

In addition, the method created would serve to know which of the potentially more dangerous volcanoes Earth could be close to generating a violent eruption. According to a press release, geologists believe that around 5 to 10 volcanoes around the world are capable of producing a super eruption and catastrophically affecting the global climate.

However, the new study published recently in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) suggests that unusual geological signs do not presage an imminent eruption of great magnitude. Conversely, magma silently accumulates in the volcano reservoir until massive explosions occur.

A natural phenomenon that touches Spain closely

The Toba volcano triggered two of the largest known eruptions on Earth: a first super eruption 840,000 years ago and a second 75,000 years ago. Each of these emanations that took place in Sumatra generated approximately 2,800 km3 of magma: an amount that represents 70,000 times that registered so far on La Palma.

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, one of the Canary Islands, is a harsh example of the consequences generated by volcanic activity, which directly affects Spain: after a month and a half of eruptions, the lava flow occupies an area of ​​997.9 hectares and has destroyed 2,613 constructions, according to official data.

It’s possible anticipate these catastrophic events? Although the new research indicates that the silent accumulation of magma inside volcanoes does not allow us to predict by geological evidence when exactly they will occur, the researchers have managed to create a technique to determine the approximate time of future super eruptions. The method is also useful to know which volcanoes may be more likely to record this type of emanation of enormous magnitude.

Reading in zircon

The technique is based on the analysis of zircon, a mineral found in the products of explosive volcanic eruptions. Zircon possesses uranium, which subsequently decomposes into lead. By measuring the amount of uranium and lead present in the zircon, scientists can determine its age.

By analyzing the zircon extracted from the products of different volcanic eruptions, researchers can determine two variables: for the ‘younger’ zircon, data is obtained on the date of eruption, while the oldest minerals reveal how the magma accumulated until generating the super eruptions.

Data that sets off the alarm

In the case of the Toba volcano, experts have registered an increase in the height of the island that arose from the water from the push of the magma present in the underground deposits of the volcano. This data, added to an increase in the rate of magma accumulation, generated by the heating of the surrounding continental crust, could cause that super eruptions may become more frequent over time.

At the moment, they estimate that the next super eruption the size of the previous two would take place in about 600,000 years. However, it is not ruled out that they may occur previously eruptions in Sumatra. In addition to the direct consequences on an overcrowded area, an event of the magnitude of the above would affect the global climate and pose numerous problems, for example in terms of food supply.

Photo: image of Lake Toba, in Sumatra. An island emerged from the water from the accumulation of magma in the volcano’s reservoir. Credit: UNIGE.