the next Pangea?

As some followers of the history of our planet will remember, the Earth had the supercontinent of Pangea 335 million years ago. Some 175 million years passed after its formation when it began to fracture and move until it reached the continents we know today.

According to a report published on the website of ok diarywhich cites research published by Nat Geo, international scientists believe that the formation of a supercontinent could occur within 200 to 250 million years.

After Pangea broke up 175 million years ago, the Ring of Fire was formed, a zone along the perimeter of the Pacific Ocean. It is expected that as Eurasia (or Eurasia) moves laterally along the Ring, it will at some point collide with America and form a supercontinent.

The researchers proposed four different models for the formation of a supercontinent, which they have baptized with the following names: Novopangea, Pangea ultima, Aurica and Amasia. The last two are the ones that, according to the predictive models, would have the best chance of forming.

Where exactly would the supercontinent form?

In the case of the Aurica model, this supercontinent would form around the equator and extend into both hemispheres, while Amasia would form if all the continents moved towards the northern hemisphere, so that Antarctica would be left alone in the southern hemisphere.

World Map (Unsplash)

The formation of a supercontinent would lead to a drastic change in global climate, according to the scientists, who worked with NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies. Also, if Amasia were to form, temperatures would plummet, causing a freeze never seen before on Earth. If it were Aurica, the planet would absorb sunlight, causing an inevitable rise in temperatures.

Although the experts have four options, it seems that the most likely is that of Amasia, located at the height of the Arctic Ocean and inaugurating a new sensation of cold on the planet.