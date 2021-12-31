A host of exciting space missions have taken place in the past 12 months, and 2022 looks set to be another year of equally exciting launches. SpaceX already has two missions scheduled for this 2022 and by NASA, one.

Despite the delays in some space missions caused by the pandemic, 2021 has been very promising for space science.

The great launch of the space telescope James Webb of NASA or space tourism, They have been some of the most striking events in space of 2021.

Well then, looking forward to next year We can highlight three missions that can be enjoyed in the coming months, two of them with SpaceX equipment and one with NASA’s own equipment.

Starship (SpaceX) orbital test flight

We are talking about the first orbital flight of the most powerful rocket in the world. Starship is a reusable launch vehicle composed of the second stage of this ship and the very powerful first stage of Super Heavy.

Although Starship’s second stage has already been tested on five high-altitude flights, has only managed to land safely once. The Super Heavy, on the other hand, has not yet flown.

SpaceX has the rocket ready for its first orbital test flight and is now awaiting clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration. An announcement is expected in late February, and if it’s favorable to SpaceX, we expect to see the rocket blast off into the sky a week or two later.

Once the Starship has met all the necessary safety requirements, could be used for manned missions to the Moon, Mars and possibly deep space.

Artemis I to the Moon and back (NASA)

It is the first test flight of NASA’s most powerful rocket to date, and an important step toward the first manned lunar missions in 50 years.

NASA plans to put the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon before the end of this decade. But first you have to test the new hardware that will get you there: the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft.

The first test flight, Artemis I, is scheduled for March 12 and will consist of an unmanned flight from Orion to the Moon.

If the Artemis I mission goes well, Artemis II will conduct a manned flyby of the Moon, while Artemis III will attempt the first manned moon landing (since 1972).

Ax-1 to the ISS (SpaceX)

SpaceX to deploy its Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft to bring three private citizens to the International Space Station (ISS) on a week-long trip organized by Texas-based Axiom Space.

The three amateur astronauts who will man the spacecraft have paid $ 55 million each for the privilege of staying aboard the orbital post, during which they will work on their own medical research and philanthropic projects.

As we can see this is just a snack for the beginning of 2022. Undoubtedly these are being the years of space advancements, which although it is becoming a race to be the first, the benefit is for everyone.