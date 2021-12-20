12/20/2021 at 01:19 CET

American sport lives in check because of Covid-19. Contagions have multiplied in the last week with the arrival of the Ómicron variant, forcing matches to be suspended in the last hours. Without going any further, on Sunday three NFL games were not played, five in the NBA and up to seven in the NFL. As if that were not enough, the restrictions on public attendance at the pavilions have come to the fore again, limiting themselves in the case of hockey.

The three major American leagues, love MLB baseball – now on vacation – are torn between what to do. For the moment, the promises to toughen the measures with greater tests have begun to be carried out, but there is an issue on the table that many managers consider touching so as not to make some already compressed calendar impossible. We are talking about the option of playing with athletes who are asymptomatic to the disease with the risk that it entails for those who are not infected.

In the NFL, without going any further, a new rule has been implemented that the rest could follow. The rule says “Only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms will be screened starting on Sunday according to the revised protocols. “Thus, this next week we will see players who publicly have Covid-19 compete in a highly demanding American football game without the need for PCR or antigen tests.

“Medical information clearly indicates that this variant is significantly more contagious but possibly less serious than previous variants, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot“, assured the commissioner of the NFL Roger Goodell in a letter sent to the clubs and that also gives the green light to financially sanction those who do not want to dress short.

The NFL, as an American competition that moves more millions of dollars annually, could drag the rest, who are considering changing the rules also so that there are no more postponements. American football does not contemplate any kind of stoppage or bubble in the face of the multimillion-dollar losses that that would entail. In the NBA, the same rules have been approved in the absence that the Players Association gives its OK to play in the same circumstances as in American football. Everything is for the money. We will see how sport reacts in Europe.