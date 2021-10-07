10/07/2021 at 4:23 AM CEST

. / New York

The interest of the public following the National Football League (NFL) season through the TV It has been increased by 17% compared to the same four-week period evaluated a year ago, according to a report released Wednesday by the entity. Compared to the same period observed in 2019, the audience grew 3% in 2021, the source added.

In the first four weeks of the current season, the average that follows the games is around 17.3 million viewers. Last season was played in full uncertainty due to the consequences of the pandemic, with empty stadiums, as well as extreme measures of care for players and coaches. The league has had the 21 highest-rated programs since the start of the season. The two best matches have featured Tom brady and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady’s return to New England last Sunday was the biggest draw, averaging 26.7 million viewers, with the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys in second place at 24.8 million. The game between the Patriots and Buccaneers was NBC’s second-most-watched game since the ‘Sunday Night Football’ package began airing in 2006.

“I think the league right now is working on all cylinders,” said NBC Sports Group President Pete Bevacqua. “As much as last year was a wonderful achievement to start the season without delay, you can see what the packed stadiums have added, along with the power and passion that the fans bring.” In addition, Bevacqua underlined that not only the confrontations on paper were presented interesting and attractive for the fans but that later on the field they turned into “incredible” matches.

Four of the five networks that transmit the league have a growth greater than 20%. The NFL Network’s three Thursday night games averaged 8.1 million, 29% more than last season and the highest average since 2018. Last Thursday’s Jacksonville-Cincinnati game averaged 8.5 million, the best performance for a meeting not shared by Fox or CBS since the Cleveland Browns-New York Jets duel in 2018. NBC’s package is at 23.1 million, an increase of 24% and its best average at this time of the season since 2015. CBS (17.87 million) and ESPN’s Monday Night Football (14.2 million) are up 22%. Fox has the highest Sunday afternoon average at 18 million, but that’s a 2% increase from last season. Fox did not have an exclusive doubleheader in Week 1, which could be one of the reasons for a not-so-large viewership increase.

The matches with very even scores they are also a factor in audience growth. At this point, a league record came after 15 of the 64 games played were decided by a winning touchdown in the last minute of regulation time or in overtime.