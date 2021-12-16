

The NFL will distribute several of its teams in different countries to attract more fans in 2022.

Photo: Naomi Baker / .

The NFL has targeted Spain, Mexico and Brazil as clear objectives to expand commercially, following the strategy and initiative proposed by The International Home Marketing Area.

Mexico will be the country where they will put the greatest effort, since they assigned a total of nine teams, while in Spain there will be two and one more in Brazil. They will be there for a minimum of five years, depending on the market in each country, seeking, among other things, corporate sponsorships.

The clubs that will be trying to establish relationships in Mexico will be the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

For its part, the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins will be established in Spain. While the Miami team will be in Brazil.

“This important initiative will allow NFL teams to develop meaningful direct relationships with NFL fans in other countries., driving global growth. We are very pleased with the teams’ proposals, ”argued NFL Executive Vice President of Strategy and Growth Christopher Halpin.

In turn, George McCaskey, president of the Bears, said he was satisfied to be able to participate in the expansion of his team’s brand in Spain.

“Being awarded by the league in The International Home Marketing Area to Spain is an honor. We are passionate about having the opportunity to grow our game abroad and build a strong Chicago Bears fan base, ”McCaskey said.

It should be remembered that the Bears and Cowboys were the first teams to play an American Bowl in Europe. It was 1986 at Wembley Stadium and the pulse was won by Chicago.

The initiative also includes England where Jaguars, Vikings, Jets, 49ers, plus Dolphins and Bears were assigned; Germany with Panthers, Chiefs, Patriots and Buccaneers; Australia and China with the Los Angeles Rams; and Canada with Vikings and Seahawks.

This program will start from January 1, 2022.

