Recording Academy and Grammy Awards announced their partnership with NFT music platform OneOf to release NFT collectibles for the next three Grammy Awards. The exclusive partnership will cover the 64th, 65th and 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Additionally, this partnership with OneOf will build on previous partnerships with the iHeartRadio Music Festival as its official collectables partner. It’s important to note that big-name artists like Doja Cat and The Game have already released their NFTs on the platform. Along with others who have also signed up to release NFT through OneOf such as Alesso, Charlie Puth, HER, and Jacob Collier.

Details of the collection, which will include digital collectibles and experiences celebrating Grammy winners and nominees, will be revealed in January. Since the official announcement, they indicated that part of the proceeds from NFT’s sales will go to their scholarship fund.

OneOf bills itself as an environmentally friendly NFT platform specifically designed with the music industry in mind. The platform does not charge its creator partners and artists any minting fee to create NFT.

The company says it uses 2 million times less energy than blockchain networks like Ethereum. The network used by most NFTs. (OneOf operates with the Tezos blockchain protocol). OneOf also accepts credit and debit cards, which should lower the barrier to entry for the average fan.

Disney launches its Star Wars NFTs

On November 12, the Walt Disney Company will launch its own line of non-fungible tokens (NFT). And, fans of the Pixar movies, Marvel, Star Wars, and more, will be able to get digital collectibles.

The company will sell its NFTs through the VeVe marketplace. On this platform, users will be able to buy digital gold statues of the iconic Marvel, Disney, Pixar and Star Wars characters. The medium of exchange for these NFTs will be ECOMI, a cryptocurrency that is used to buy, sell and trade tokens on VeVe.

Huobi joins the NFT race

One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, the Huobi Group is the latest to delve into the growing pool of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The official press release says that:

“Huobi Group today announced the launch of a trial for Huobi NFT. A non-fungible token (NFT), which allows users to purchase works of art, collectibles and other digital items from NFT.

This development marks a significant step in the extension of Huobi’s Metaverse strategy. A concept that combines multiple technologies such as virtual reality to provide a virtual 3D environment with activities such as online games and others.

The NFT market will undoubtedly play a crucial role in Huobi’s global expansion strategy.

Binance momentarily disabled crypto withdrawals due to large accumulation

The main cryptocurrency exchange in the crypto market announced through a post on twitter the deactivation of cryptocurrency withdrawals on the exchange due to “a large backlog of pending work.” While ensuring that the team is already working to solve the problem.

Crypto withdrawals have been resumed. There will be a temporary delay in withdrawal processing as the backlog is cleared. We expect this to last about 30 minutes. – Binance (@binance) November 1, 2021

Minutes later, the withdrawals resumed some time after the initial announcement, with a note that read:

“There will be a temporary delay in processing withdrawals as the backlog clears. We hope this lasts about 30 minutes. “

Cryptocurrency investments in India exceed $ 10 billion

Cryptocurrency investment in India amounted to more than $ 10 billion, compared to $ 923 million in April last year. According to a report by the crypto research and intelligence business CREBACO. The report also noted that more than 15 million people have already invested in digital assets.

The expansion of the nation’s crypto industry is unquestionable, and CREBACO founder Siddharth Sogani believes this is due to increased public awareness of the shortcomings of the centralized economy and the need for decentralization.

Another sign that the Indian crypto market is maturing is the introduction of new investment products by many of these exchanges such as systematic investment plans and fixed deposit plans.

