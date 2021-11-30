Exatlon United States / Instagram Norma Palafox delights her fans with the photos she usually shares on her Instagram

The followers of the fifth season of EXATLON, of which Norma Palafox was the champion, throughout the program, managed not only to see the excellent athlete who turned out to be the Mexican, but also the beautiful human being that inhabits her.

And it is that once again bringing out her simplicity and understanding the value that she knows that small things have for those who follow her and see her as an example, the athlete had a beautiful gesture in the middle of a football game.

During one of their matches, the Pachuca star, wearing his shirt with the number 22, responded to the call of a fan who came to see her and who followed her plays from the stands.

Without any qualms, Palafox approached there and stamped his autograph on the Pachuca shirt that the young woman was wearing.

Then, the EXATLON United States champion shared a photograph of the beautiful moment, and publicly stated that she is clear that she is a symbol of inspiration for others and people inspire her with their actions and their support.

“Inspire. Living a dream ”, was the comment with which Norma Palafox accompanied the photograph, which in a matter of hours received thousands of“ likes ”, as well as comments in which they highlighted the humility that the soccer player has and the responsibility with the who assumes to be a role model for his followers.

And it is that as can be seen in the Mexican social networks, since she was just a teenager and dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player, Palafox has always handled herself with a positive attitude and a lot of grit, as well as being an example of inspiration for those around her.

Phrases such as “Believe in yourself and everything will be possible”, “Life is on loan” and “Fight until you make it” echo in heaps in the messages that the high-performance athlete often posts to motivate her fans to keep going and pursue it. they want.

Norma Palafox shares her victories, defeats, her most emotional and funniest moments in Exatlón United States 5.

And something that Palafox is also very clear about is that his voice has power and he has used it on several occasions, not only to motivate his fans but also to make complaints, as happened a few weeks ago.

The player denounced the sexual harassment that both she and many female soccer players receive on the pitch because of the way they look, with all kinds of even vulgar comments, something that is very uncomfortable.

“I am fed up and hurt. It is uncomfortable to reach a point where you cannot even fit a shin guard because they make other types of gestures, “said Palafox in an interview with Olé.

“I know what I’m up to. I am going to speak clearly, it is my physique, it is my body, I am not going to change it, I am not going to do anything, I am not going to wear a super large shorts, I do not feel comfortable. I do it because I feel comfortable, not because of other kinds of things, “he added. “But we are not an object, we are not just a body, we also have feelings, we also think and we are also human beings. I only ask you with all my heart to respect ”.

