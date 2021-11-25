SEGA has announced the release of its second post-launch content update for The Guardians of the Night -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Hinokami, Now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, and Steam!

This update includes two new playable demons that have been added to the cast of characters in Versus mode, which we detail below.

Yahaba

The first of the characters is Yahaba, a demon who teams up with Susamaru to ambush Tanjiro in Asakusa under the orders of Kibutsuji. He has eyes on both hands and can generate arrows that manipulate directional forces with his Blood Demon Art. These arrows can be used to pierce through enemies and knock them down, or they can be used on rocks to launch at opponents.

Yahaba’s arrows have two types of attacks. Those that do damage and those that don’t. Players will use no-damage attacks to put some distance between themselves and the enemy.

Then, once they’ve let their guard down, they can go on the offensive with high-damage combos!

Susamaru

Next is Susamaru, a demon with the appearance of a young girl who teams up with Yahaba to attack Tanjiro Asakusa. By using his powerful Temari balls (decorative yarn balls), he can keep his distance from any opponent. In gameplay, this makes him especially strong against the Demon Slayer Corps organization, who prefer close-quarters fighting.

Susamaru fights by throwing his Temaris towards the enemy while actively moving across the field. This is a great way to lure an opponent down to let their guard down and create effective combos that can deal massive amounts of damage.

In addition to these new playable demons, more online missions have been added that users can complete to earn Kimetsu Points and unlock new rewards such as new quotes and profile photos. Make sure to download and install the latest update (v1.20) today to unlock all this new content!

Added 60fps mode

Also in this update a new “60fps mode” has been added to the versions of the game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Steam. Within this mode, the controllable exploration and combat sections in Story mode and certain controllable sections in Versus offline mode will be playable at 60fps.

What you need to know about the Night’s Watch -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles:

Exciting battles in the arena – Master the multitude of spectacular skills of a wide cast of anime characters, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to outmaneuver opponents in head-to-head combat, both locally and online.

Heartwarming drama – Take Tanjiro Kamado’s sword and guide his journey to become a Demon Hunter and turn his sister Nezuko back into human.

Exciting boss battles – Action and drama reach their peak in specially designed battles against powerful demons that will put Tanjiro’s mettle to the test.

Original anime voice cast– The cast of original English and Japanese actors return to bring their authentic performances to the game.

Guardians of the Night -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is now available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Steam®.