The titles changed hands nine times (including two interim champions) during 2021. This was the third year with more new champions in UFC history. 2017 ranks second with 11 title changes, however the year with the most title changes in UFC history occurred in 2016, with a total of 12.

Out of a total of 12 weight classes in the men’s and women’s divisions, seven crowned a new champion in 2021. This ties for second place with 2015 and 2018. The most in UFC history is eight, and it happened dramatically. consecutive; in 2016 and 2017.

Only two champions defended their newly acquired title in 2021; Charles Oliveira and Rose Namajunas, with one defense each. Here is a review of all the new champions that 2021 leaves us.

Rose Namajunas – Women’s Strawweight

‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas, regained the strawweight title by defeating Weili Zhang at UFC 261 with a perfectly placed head kick in the first round. Namajunas became a champion for the first time by beating Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217. Namajunas would defend the title once against the same opponent in a rematch at UFC 223, winning by unanimous decision. He began his second reign in a similar way, as after taking the title from Zhang, he faced her again in his first defense. Rose won the second time by split decision. Namajunas, is the sixth strawweight champion in UFC history, and is one of two new champions to defend her title in 2021.

Brandon Moreno – Flyweight

Brandon Moreno became a flyweight champion at UFC 263 by defeating Deiveson Figueiredo. The fight was a rematch of the first game that took place in December 2020 at UFC 256. That time, the fight resulted in a majority draw. The rematch took place six months later, but the result was much more definitive. Moreno showed up in top form with a perfect game plan to achieve his goal. Brandon Moreno is the fourth fighter to hold the title in his weight class. In addition, he made history by becoming the first Mexican-born champion in the UFC.

Julianna Peña – Women’s Bantamweight

Not many events in UFC history can compete with what happened at UFC 269. Julianna Peña shocked the world by defeating then-two-division champion Amanda Nunes in the second round via submission. Peña became the fifth fighter to hold the women’s bantamweight title. The winner of season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2013, she fulfilled her championship dream eight years later. Julianna proved she had the tools to eliminate the woman considered the greatest in history, while creating arguably the most memorable moment of 2021.

Aljamain Sterling – Bantamweight

Aljamain Sterling starred in one of the strangest moments of the year, perhaps even in the division’s history. Sterling became the new bantamweight champion by disqualification after receiving an illegal knee from Petr Yan. Aljamain was down on the cards when the illegal hit came in the fourth round of their title fight at UFC 259. Sterling completed the goal of becoming champion, albeit in a way that he and no one else wanted or expected. In fact, many fans do not consider him worthy of being the ninth champion in the division’s history.

Petr Yan – Bantamweight (interim)

The previously mentioned Petr Yan regained a portion of the bantamweight title he lost to Sterling at UFC 259. The pair were scheduled for a rematch at UFC 267. However, the fight could not go through, as Sterling needed more time to recover. from neck surgery. Yan remained on the card and faced Cory Sandhagen for the interim title. He won by unanimous decision after an excellent performance in the Octagon. A title unification fight is expected to take place in 2022.

Charles Oliveira – Lightweight

One of the best fighters on the planet in recent years finally got a chance to fight for a title in 2021. Charles Oliveira entered UFC 262 with an eight-game winning streak. He faced Michael Chandler for the vacant lightweight title. Oliveira came out strong in the second round, finishing Chandler by TKO via a ground and pound, becoming the 11th lightweight champion in UFC history. Charles first defended his title by defeating Poirier, submitting him with a lion kill at UFC 269.

Glover Teixeira – Light Heavyweight

At age 42, Glover Teixeira accomplished the unthinkable. In the main event of UFC 267, Teixeria defeated Jan Blachowicz via submission in the second round. Thus, the Brazilian became the new light heavyweight champion. After fighting professionally for 20 years, the Brazilian achieved his career goal in what was likely his last chance to claim UFC gold. Teixeira earned a title shot against Jon Jones in 2014. However, things did not go his way. Seven years later, he defeated Blachowicz to become the 16th light heavyweight champion in UFC history. Glover Teixeira proved that it is never too late to achieve goals.

Francis Ngannou – Heavyweight

In one of the most violent finishes to a title fight in 2021, Francis Ngannou claimed the heavyweight title by knocking out Stipe Miocic with a powerful left hand in the second round of their rematch for the title at UFC 260. It was a very different performance for Ngannou. He displayed never-before-seen patience and a perfectly executed game plan. Francis became the 22nd heavyweight champion by extending his winning streak to five. His four previous victories were first-round knockouts at impressive speed.

Ciryl Gane – Heavyweight (Acting)

Due to problems negotiating a fight with Francis Ngannou, the UFC created an interim heavyweight title for a competition between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis at UFC 265. Gane, Ngannou’s sparring partner, defeated Lewis by TKO in the third round. . In his 10th professional MMA fight, Gane claimed a share of the UFC heavyweight title, managing to schedule a unification fight to take place at UFC 270 in January 2022.

Post navigation