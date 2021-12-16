In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The semiconductor crisis has meant that there are no PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch OLED consoles in stock. This is the only model available.

The Nintendo Switch Hybrid Console makes a great Christmas gift for all ages. It adapts to all types of players, and it is on sale.

You can get one Nintendo Switch with a discount of 20 euros. Its price drops to 279 euros in Worten. With estimated delivery in 1 or 2 business days, so it will arrive in time for Christmas or Kings.

With almost 100 million units sold, the Nintendo Switch is the most popular console in recent years, thanks to a unique feature: It can be played both in portable mode, with the integrated screen, and connected to a television.

This hybrid console from Nintendo allows you to play in portable mode and also on your TV. Its catalog of exclusive games is also one of its main strengths.

This model is the revised version, with a longer battery life, better controls, and a more stable foot, to place it in desktop mode.

Has a 6.2-inch screen with 720p resolution, and if you connect it to the TV via HDMI, you can play at 1080p.

Comes with 32 GB of storage (it is the only option that exists), and can be expanded with any micro SD card, which are quite cheap.

The controls with motion sensor controls they can be detached from the console, and can be used separately to play two-player games.

It is a very well thought out console that offers fun for all ages. You will find from games for children to titles for the whole family, such as Mario and Zelda games, and titles for over 18 years with all the action and adrenaline they seek.

With exclusive classics that you will not find in other machines, such as Super Mario Odyssey, Mario kart 8, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pokémon games, Animal Crossing, and many more.

It is a very versatile console that everyone likes.

