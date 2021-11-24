11/24/2021 at 10:35 CET

EP

This Wednesday the ninth day of strike of metal workers Without the unions and employers, who meet at 11:00 am at the fifth meeting at the CARL between the two sides, have reached an agreement. Since 6:00 a.m. there have been informational pickets in Cadiz and San Fernando, while at 9.15 am the National Police has begun to charge the strikers in the San Pedro River, just after the entrance of the minors in the schools.

It should be remembered that the streets of this residential area of ​​Puerto Real hosted one of the most tense moments of this metal strike, when the agents dispersed the workers using a Medium Armored Wheels (BMR), a vehicle retired by the Army of Land and donated to the National Police.

Unions and employers will meet again in Seville from 11.00 am with the intention of reaching an agreement to end the metal strike in the province of Cádiz.

However, the general secretary of FICA-UGT in Cádiz, Antonio Montoro, already announced to the media minutes before the start of the demonstration last Wednesday, the intention of the workers. “A proposal will be given to the employer, it is going to be put on the table and we are going to return, and when they have the ability to sign it, call us, because if what they want is to wear ourselves out to sign, we have already shown that we have come three times, and if we have to go four We will go four, “he stressed.

In addition, the public has called a concentration at the gates of the Government Sub-delegation in Cádiz this Wednesday, starting at 8:00 p.m., after what happened in the demonstration in the capital of Cadiz last Tuesday, which ended with serious altercations between Police and protesters and that were repeated throughout the city for several minutes.