10/07/2021 at 5:35 PM CEST

Sport.es

Falset, Marçà and El Masroig, in the province of Tarragona, will host next May 2022 the first edition of the BIKE PRIORAT WINE, the non-competitive cycling event, which will feature two circuits of 32 km and 52 km, the opening of registrations is scheduled for next November 15.

The municipalities of Falset, Marçà and El Masroig will host in May 2022 the first edition of the BIKE PRIORAT WINE, cycling event open to all ages, the BIKE PRIORAT WINE will be held on the days May 27, 28 and 29, 2022, with two circuits suitable for mountain bikes, e-bikes and gravel bikes.

The two circuits will go through the three municipalities of the Priorat region, with departure and arrival in the capital, Falset. The long circuit will travel a distance of 52 kms presenting an accumulated unevenness of 1268 m. The short circuit covers 32 kms with an accumulated unevenness of 717 meters.

In recent weeks, the organizers of the BPW (Le Monde des Courses and the municipalities of Falset, Marçá and El Masroig) have been working on the definition of this event, accompanied by the inestimable presence of the Catalan mountain bike champion in Elite category, Naomi Moreno.

The BIKE PRIORAT WINE will represent an excellent opportunity to enjoy the rural landscapes of Priorat. In this sense, the organizers will ensure and convey to the participants the need to respect the natural and scenic environment of the area through which the test will take place. Equally, BPW 2022 should be useful in promoting and boosting tourism in the organizing municipalities and the region.

The BIKE PRIORAT WINE 2022 hopes to have a broad response from a cyclist public, sensitive to the combination of sport, nature and scenic beauty, a combination that the Priorat explicitly treasures.