11/03/2021 at 08:51 CET

War Gem Benito

The noncommissioned officer of the Cefot reported by sexual abuse to a soldier continues in the center. The command of the barracks accused of alleged touching a student taking advantage of the fact that she was unconscious has been transferred to another unit although he remains practicing at the Santa Ana base. One day after the case was revealed, as published in this newspaper, institutions and organizations have ruled on the matter.

It was the Government Delegation in Estremadura which assured this Tuesday that the victim had been taken away from the alleged aggressor but at no time did he specify whether the military man had been relegated from his duties until the investigation is resolved. It so happens that the distancing referred to by the government delegate, Yolanda García Seco, already occurs inevitably because the student concluded her training stage in Cáceres last week and is no longer in the facilities, for Therefore, there is no possibility that they share any common space.

Along the same lines, the government delegate confirmed that there is a complaint and an open investigation but appealed “to the presumption of innocence” until the proceedings are resolved. The case has become the competence of the Military Court, which will carry out the investigation of the case. At the moment, the proceedings are already in the First Territorial Military Prosecutor of Madrid.

More forceful was shown this Tuesday the city council of Cáceres in this regard, which showed its firm condemnation of the alleged abuses and expressed solidarity with the victim. In statements to the media, the acting mayor, María José Pulido, also valued the performance of the colleagues who denounced the situation and that of the center’s management, which activated the Gender Violence protocol established by the Army.

The alleged events for which the military man has been denounced occurred on October 16. As confirmed by sources close to him and published in this newspaper, a senior military officer allegedly performed sexual touching on a student while she was unconscious and in the presence of students from the same company, who tried to reduce him when they realized what was happening. These students left the center last week although the base is already preparing the arrival of another 1,300 students who will join the facilities next Monday.