The North American Bitcoin Conference 2022 will arrive in a little over a week, and with it, the fact that one of its attendees will have the opportunity to travel into space. Yes, you read very well, the trip will be to space. We tell you all the details!

What is the North American Bitcoin Conference? What can you find in this event?

As the cryptocurrency industry has evolved alongside Blockchain technology, conferences around the world have become increasingly popular. In fact, the key role that these events have for the growth of this world cannot be ignored.

In this way, the North American Bitcoin Conference has earned the position as one of the most important events in the industry. And it is that it has managed to bring together the most relevant figures in the industry and with world-class experiences.

What can you find in a conference of this level? Hackathons, non-fungible token galleries (NFTs), live podcast sessions with thought leaders, and much more. In fact, according to the statement shared with CriptoTendencia, this year the conference will feature master classes; specifically about Bitcoin, NFT, Metaverse, Defi, DAO, Stablecoins, Blockchain, and more.

Among the confirmed speakers are:

Mark Cuban, billionaire, owner of 18 blockchain companies Harry Yeh, Managing Director of Quantum Fintech Group Kathleen Breitman, Co-founder of Tezos Peter Smith, CEO and Founder of Blockchain.com Craig Sellars, Co-founder of Tether Vanessa Grellet, Head of portfolio growth at Coinfund.

Therefore, it is clear that the North American Bitcoin Conference brings together leading technologists and pioneers to share inside information, unconventional wisdom and industry knowledge, innovations and opportunities.

So this conference is ideal for those who are interested in immersing themselves in the world of cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology. From those who are taking their first steps to those experts who want to continue deepening.

When and where will it take place?

The eighth edition of the North American Bitcoin Conference will take place from January 17 to 19, 2022, at the James L. Knight Center, Miami. An estimated 4,000 people will attend.

And tickets are on sale right now on the official website of the event, btcmiami.com, along with the entire conference and event schedule.

Also, it’s worth keeping in mind that there will be two formats: One live and one online for those unable to attend Miami. Therefore, tickets to the live event are at USD 999 while, to attend online, it is USD 199. You can access a 25% discount, entering the code at the time of purchase CryptoTrend25.

However, in five days the price of the ticket will increase to USD 1,500 and probably as the date of the event approaches it will continue to increase. So, if a person wants to attend, it is advisable to purchase the tickets as soon as possible.

Do you want to go to space? Here you have a chance!

Yes it’s correct. According to the statement, during the North American Bitcoin Conference 2022 a ticket to the space will be raffled off among its attendees by Astranaut.

“This historic opportunity represents the pinnacle of humanity’s pioneering efforts to expand and innovate in the fields of space travel, cryptocurrencies and blockchain,” the statement said.

“We are thrilled to be at the North American Bitcoin Conference 2022 among the innovators and early adopters who will help shape this exciting future that Astranaut aims to create through NFT, crypto, and unprecedented space travel and training …” said Shannon Graham , founder and CEO of Astranaut.

Therefore, the giveaway will take place on the same stage where hundreds of projects have been launched in the industry, such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, Blockchain Capital and many more. In fact, a curious fact is that they are projects that, collectively, have a market capitalization of more than USD 568 billion.

In this way, Moe Levin, CEO of Keynote, assured that they are now excited to launch a real human being into outer space from the Miami stage.

So yes, anyone who attends the North American Bitcoin Conference 2022 will automatically enter the Space Ticket Giveaway for free. Without a doubt, this contest will be one of the most anticipated moments of the entire event and you can still participate.

