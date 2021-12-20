Followers of Robert Eggers have long been waiting for signals about The Northman, the new film by the American director whose production took longer than normal due to the coronavirus pandemic. But time has passed and Focus Features presents us with the first official trailer, a compendium of images that make us think of another great exceptional work by the filmmaker and that we will surely see triumph before the critics.

We well know that Eggers He could have served as a folklorist if he had taken another course in his life. The Northman presents the story of Amleth, a Viking prince who will seek revenge after the murder of his father. The main character is played by Alexander Skarsgård, who offers us some spectacular images as a warrior under what appears to be the trance of the berserker. Robert has found in the Swedish actor an exceptional star and the trailer promises us an impressive journey. You can see the first trailer of The Northman next:

In addition to Skarsgard, The Northman includes performances by Anya Taylor-Joy as an unknown character, Ethan Hawke as King Horwendil, Nicole Kidman as Queen Gudrun, Willem Dafoe as Fool Heimir, and even Björk like Seeress. Eggers show some stars you’ve never worked with and rejoin forces with old friends like Anya Y Willem, forming a completely ambitious cast that will shine with its own light. According to IMDb, the film opens in theaters on April 22, 2022.

The first movie of Robert Eggers It was The Witch – 91%, released in 2015, a fantastic story set in New England from 1630. William and Katherine are a Christian couple with five children, but when they are exiled their youngest son disappears and their crops die, then the family begins to separate, left vulnerable to an inescapable evil in which Thomasin, the eldest daughter, will be the target. TO The witch It did not fare well at the box office, however, it garnered rave reviews from specialists, launching Eggers to fame and making him a huge promise of folk suspense.

The next production of Eggers as director was El Faro – 96%, released in 2019, a small film with a moderate budget and huge ambitions. The story introduces us to the taciturn ex-lumberjack, Ephraim Winslow, and the grizzled lighthouse keeper, Thomas Wake, who must tend a lighthouse on a perpetually gray, separated islet off the coast of New England in the late 19th century. This film was also very well received at film festivals and garnered many applause from its stars, Dafoe and Robert Pattinson.

With The Northman, Robert Eggers seems to make the decision to move away from terror and suspense, betting more on action and epic; Of course, this does not mean that we expect a decline in the narrative quality of his work, rather it makes us curious about the new direction that his work has taken and the scope it could have. Of course, social networks are already receiving the new trailer for The Northman with open arms and for the moment we have no alternative but to wait for the premiere. Will it be able to sell more tickets than Eggers’ other films? Its launch is dangerously close to Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Y Sonic the Hedgehog 2. May the one with the best advertising campaign win.

