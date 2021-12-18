12/18/2021 at 07:40 CET

.

The Hawks were unable to answer the team play in attack and defense of the Nuggets and they lost at home for 115-133 despite Atlanta guard Trae Young reaching his 100th career double-double with 34 points and 10 assists. Young, who was the game’s top scorer, also had 3 rebounds and 2 steals, but the effort of the Hawks point guard was insufficient to offset the performance of the Nuggets, who had Bones Hyland as their top scorer from the bench with 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks. The center of Denver, Nikola Jokic, got a new double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals while the Argentine Facundo Campazzo had 7 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals.

After the game, Nuggets coach Michael Malone praised the Argentine guard’s performance, calling it “outstanding.” For the second consecutive night, Campazzo’s entry to the court boosted the Nuggets’ attacking game and provided Denver’s takeoff on the scoreboard in the second quarter. The Nuggets bench contributed 51 points while the Atlanta one settled for 34. From the start of the game, the situation looked bad for the Hawks. Jokic opened the scoring within seconds of winning the opening jump with the first and only triple he scored in the entire game. The Serbian player, another year one of the main candidates for the MVP award, was the central axis of the team, capturing rebounds, giving assists and stealing balls.

Campazzo, a shock

Up front, the Hawks were not working either on offense or defense, with a Young who had only made an appearance to lose a ball and commit a personal one. With 3-12 on the scoreboard with 3 minutes to go, Hawks coach Nate McMillan was forced to request his first time out. The stoppage paid off and with the resumption of the game, Young began to lead his team which allowed the Hawks to go 16-5 in 4 minutes and get ahead on the scoreboard 19-17. This time it was Malone’s turn to react. The Nuggets coach put Campazzo on track and the Argentine became the revulsive Denver team needed. With the Argentine on track, the first quarter ended with a 26-29 for Denver thanks to a triple final by Campazzo.

Hawks deflate

The second quarter began with a steal and assist from Campazzo and the Hawks trying to contain the renewed momentum of the Nuggets. The locals maintained the type during the first 3 minutes of the second quarter, but after reaching 1 point with 9 minutes remaining, 38-39, the Nuggets punished them with a 6-15 partial that left the scoreboard at 44-54 with 5 minutes remaining to the end of the second quarter. Those from Atlanta followed failures in defense and without ideas in attack and when it came to rest, the difference had widened to 18 points, 54-72.

The Hawks could no longer recover. In the third quarter, the Nuggets had no trouble keeping their distance even though their main player, Jokic, only played a little over a minute. The third quarter ended with 87-106 on the scoreboard and the game decided in favor of the visitors. In the last 12 minutes, Malone gave Jokic time on the court again, but the rest of the starters only played a little less than 4 minutes to give the rest of the bench a chance to stretch their legs before some out-of-tune Hawks who ended up losing 115- 133.