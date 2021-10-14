What is Windows 11 if 10 was the last Windows? During the ‘Tiles, Notifications, and Action Center’ conference, held on May 3, 2015 in Chicago during the Microsoft Ignite event, Microsoft Developer Evangelist Jerry Nixon said that “Windows 10 is the latest version of Windows.” With Satya Nadella at the helm, Microsoft turned their update policy upside down, starting from the point that the step to 10 from previous systems was completely free. The Redmond people were confident that the novel way of compiling, deploying and maintaining their Windows system would convince all users. A model called ‘Windows as a service’, which began a new era in which it was intended to simplify the installation and management of the computers themselves.

At that time, the company neither confirmed nor denied the words of Jerry Nixon and the only thing they officially communicated is that, as a service (SaaS), the new system would receive patches and updates continuously. During the last six years, the update policy has resulted in a complete feature update that has added functions to the system, every six months, and small quality -and security- patches that have been arriving in package form on the second Tuesday of September. every month –’Patch Tuesday’–, or immediately if the update required it. Ultimately, Nixon’s enthusiasm led him to make the wrong statement.

Get the latest issue of Computer Hoy, the best-selling computer and technology magazine in Spain, without leaving your home.

So what is Windows 11 if 10 wasn’t the last Windows? Nadella himself defines it as “the next generation of Windows”. What is clear is that it is a history that repeats itself, as we already affirmed about Windows 98 in number 1 of Computer Hoy “[…] you can already guess what is going to happen. Those who want to use updated hardware and software will not be able to give up installing the new version. […]”And it is that, for 36 years, Windows does not stop being a commercial brand: 11 is still Windows and 10, just as it took advantage of elements of 8, or 600 numbers ago, we saw how 98 inherited part of the knowledge of 95 .

Discover in video the main themes of this issue

Plus…

PRESENT

The latest in social media: What is talked about on the Net

Enter ComputerHoy.com to find out minute by minute what is happening in technology and mobility, and share it on Facebook and Twitter.

The photo of the week

Born to compete.

Top 5: Important news …

… and what they mean to you.

News: Hobby of the week

Self-defined.

Topic of the week: Apple Harvest

Watch Series 7, iPhone 13 and new iPads. Apple is throwing the house out the window! In the following pages, we introduce you to all these new devices.

Topic of the week: Your router, the heart of your smart home

Do you want to enjoy a home automation system also in your home? So with a state-of-the-art router, you can easily achieve it. We will tell you how.

All about security: WhatsApp reads you!

Under certain circumstances, WhatsApp staff can read your messages. And data protection?

Gadget of the Week: Sonos Beam 2 Soundbar

The Sonos Beam 2 is the second generation of a soundbar that surprised in its day and that now returns with improvements such as Dolby Atmos sound.

News: News

The latest in technology, apps, leisure, VR, companies, education and startups.

PRACTICAL

Microsoft’s New System: All About Windows 11

Windows 11 has arrived. Here you can read what this new system brings and how you get it.

Learn to use PDFescape: Create a PDF to fill out

With the online tool PDFescape, you will be able to create a form in PDF format and facilitate the work of all those users who have to fill it out.

Squeeze your Android: listen to music instantly

On your Android, you can automate the opening of your music player. For example, to be done by plugging headphones into the jack port.

Microsoft Excel: Solve Systems of Equations

Did you know that Excel can solve systems of equations for you? The key is to use the Solver plug-in from this program, which is already included in the spreadsheet.

Squeeze your smartphone: 10 Tricks for Google Photos

Managing your image collection is much easier with the Google Photos app. Here are the best tips!

TEST

Comparison: Xiaomi Poco, the price breakers!

Xiaomi’s budget brand Poco creates one hit after another. And, in addition, with scandal prices. Here is the proof!

Comparison: Bluetooth pagers, smart hounds

Do you need to find the keys between the sofa cushions or the lost backpack? The pagers can help you with that … but how do the ones from Samsung, Apple and the others work?

The latest technology

Ring Doorbell Wired and Pro 2 Video Doorbells, Dyson V15 Detect Vacuum Cleaner.

KNOW MORE

Technology for All: 25 Years of Nintendo 64

Without being Nintendo’s most successful console, N64 played a vital role, influencing everything that would come after it …

Technology for everyone: How to save on electricity bills with IoT

The concept of the Internet of Things (IoT) has come into our lives very recently, turning simple inert objects of our day to day into something much more modern, capable of analyzing the environment, processing data and also communicating with us.

We solve your doubts: Questions & Answers

There are many questions about technical issues that you send us. In this section we answer all your questions.

The dissatisfied user: I can leave it … or better, take it away yourself

For a few hours, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have left us and we have become emboldened, making plans for a supposed life without social networks. For a few hours, I say okay.

In the next issue

Advance Computer Today 602.