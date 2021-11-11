On speculation, mining, regulation and investment. Just over a month ago, the Chinese government made it clear: any financial and economic activity related to cryptocurrencies is illegal within its territory, in order to prevent and deal with the risks of stock market speculation and effectively maintain security. national and social stability. The exchange services of these currencies provided over the Internet to residents of China are also considered outside the law. The statement issued on September 24 by ‘The People’s Bank of China’ was blunt: “Virtual currencies are not legal and should not and cannot be used.” One more step after banning mining in different provinces of the country last February, decisions that led to strong market liquidations in the short term.

Just a week later, Jerome H. Powell, ‘Chair’ of the US Federal Reserve, affirmed in Congress that his agency has no intention of banning cryptocurrencies, statements aligned with those of the always controversial Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, who recommended that the Government do nothing, “just let it fly.” However, Powell made it clear that his body works on the basis of ‘stablecoins’ – credits linked 1: 1 to the value of a fiat currency, usually the US dollar – which are like money market funds or bank deposits but that, in certain Thus, they are outside the regulatory perimeter. “It is convenient that they are regulated,” he concluded.

Get the latest issue of Computer Hoy, the best-selling computer and technology magazine in Spain, without leaving home.

At this point, and while Bitcoin or Ether continue to reach highs, it is worth asking: what will happen to those other ‘private’ and high-risk cryptocurrencies? No regulatory body is going to allow the mass circulation of a currency over which it has no control. And it is that these cryptos are, most of the time, liquid – assets that, when the moment of sale, can be quickly converted into cash without losing their value – but what if there is a crisis? Then the market will disappear and people will want your money. It’s been 13 years since Bitcoin was born … and this has only just begun. Grab some popcorn and make yourself comfortable.

Discover in video the main themes of this issue

Plus…

PRESENT

The latest in social media: What is talked about on the Net

Enter ComputerHoy.com to find out minute by minute what is happening in technology and mobility, and share it on Facebook and Twitter.

The photo of the week

Excitement on board.

Top 5: Important news …

… and what they mean to you.

News: Hobby of the week

Self-defined.

Topic of the week: The network of the future

The 5G mobile communications standard raises new possibilities for interconnection. What are the most important technology trends of the future?

Topic of the Week: Cetacean Research and AI

Today, state-of-the-art technology is used to study the life of sperm whales. Do we visit the Azores?

Topic of the week: Mining without a GPU

When one hears the word ‘mining’, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and extremely expensive graphics cards immediately spring to mind, but ‘mining’ can now be done differently.

All about security: Censorship on mobile?

Where politics and technology meet: EU country warns about buying Chinese phones.

Gadget of the Week: Roccat Torch Amateur Studio

Don’t give up on getting studio sound for your broadcasts, videos or podcasts: the Roccat Torch microphone makes it easy for you.

News: News

The latest in technology, apps, leisure, VR, companies, education and startups.

PRACTICAL

Practical: The best apps for crypto

Are you determined to buy Bitcoins? So, you can do it from your mobile phone. Computer Hoy has tested several hardware apps and wallets.

Microsoft Word Handy: Linked Text Boxes

Do you want to improve the appearance and design of your documents, and automate its functions in Word? By using linked text boxes, you can easily achieve this. Do it now.

Practical Microsoft Excel: The maximum and the minimum in sight

Do you need to highlight in a line graph the maximum and minimum value of all those represented? Combine your graph with the use of formulas and you will achieve it easily.

WhatsApp on PC and mobile: Messages and fonts

Surely you want to give a touch of originality to your WhatsApp messages, so that they are not always the same. Then try to change the style or font of the letter you use. They will be different!

File management: Remove all duplicates

Have you noticed that you have the odd duplicate file on your Windows? Do you want to know how to remove them? We are going to tell you what you can do to control these types of files.

Best Practices: Pimp the Name of the Icons

Do you want to give a more original look to the name of your icons in Windows 10? Then, you can achieve it by using some of the tools built into Windows.

Connected Home: Set up a new router

Have you decided to replace the basic router of your Internet provider with one with more features? We explain step by step how to connect and configure it.

TEST

Comparison: iPhone 13 against all

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is Apple’s high-end mobile. Will Android be able to measure up?

The latest technology

Huawei MateView GT monitor, Fitbit Charge 5 sports bracelet, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max media player, Creative SB Audigy FX V2 sound card, PNY XLR8 Gaming CS3140 SSD drive, TP-Link Tapo L530E smart bulb and Synology DS720 + NAS.

KNOW MORE

Technology for everyone: Neo Geo in Spain

We review the history in our country of Neo Geo, an elitist hardware that was available to few in the 90s …

Technology for everyone: Artificial intelligence

This concept is already on everyone’s lips, but do you know what AI really is? How does it work? How far can you go? What are its limitations? We answer these questions.

We solve your doubts: Questions & Answers

There are many questions about technical issues that you send us. In this section we answer all your questions.

The dissatisfied user: Your grandparents and digital abuse

My grandparents, your grandparents, all of us. Are we not noticing how it becomes more and more difficult – and at the same time mandatory – their access to the most everyday digital services?

In the next issue

Advance Computer Today 604.