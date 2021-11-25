About Windows 11, security, users and semiconductors. In the absence of official numbers by Microsoft, according to a survey of around 60,000 Windows users by the AdDuplex advertising platform, 4.8% of these have already jumped to 11, a figure to which we must add 0 , 3% of Insiders who already enjoyed the new version before its launch, on October 5. According to this same report, it is striking that only 37.8% are up to date on Windows 10 (latest update or Insider user), while 34% are still in the October 2020 version. Moreover, 23, 1% have not updated their equipment for a year and a half or more. For comparison, a month after its launch, 10 was present in 6.11% of the teams, according to the Statcounter portal. Has Windows lost the ‘engagement’ of yesteryear?

As I mentioned a few numbers ago, it was time for Microsoft to take the step to lay the foundations for the next few years, although it is too early to say if we are facing a new ‘Start’. And, if so, it is going to be a slow process. And it is that Microsoft, in its commitment to performance and security, has set the bar for requirements very high. No one doubts that it is a wise decision in an increasingly insecure world, okay. Now, trying to convince millions of users that they have to change their PC for only a couple of years – not to mention computers with more than five years of operation – is a very risky strategy for Microsoft. And not to do it, for the user.

Updating without meeting the requirements, something allowed by Microsoft, is not the solution either: the company threatens that the right to receive updates, including security updates, may be lost. In addition, according to the words of Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger, “the supply and demand of semiconductors will not balance until 2023”, something that will affect the supply and price of the equipment. Gartner reports point in the same vein: “This shortage is expected to persist into the first half of 2022.” Yes, there will be no choice but to go through the hoop, but you can take it easy: you have until October 14, 2025, an ‘expiration date’ of 10.

Plus…

PRESENT

The latest in social media: What is talked about on the Net

The photo of the week

A game for 1.3 mill. of euros.

Top 5: Important news …

… and what they mean to you.

News: Hobby of the week

Self-defined.

Topic of the week: M1 chips with more power

The 2021 MacBook Pro is brand new: new screen, new case, new chips … And it’s clearly better than the predecessor.

The topic of the week: The Telework Law

From October 1, breaking the Teleworking Law can be very expensive for companies. We will talk to you about this new law, and the recently launched sanctioning regime of the law.

All about safety: I know what you’re doing!

When jealousy is a problem: Hundreds of thousands of victims are monitored by spy apps.

Gadget of the week: BH51M Neo, all in your head

The BH51M Neo is a smart helmet from Livall that allows the rider to instantly improve their levels of safety, communication and visibility.

News: News

The latest in technology, apps, leisure, VR, companies, education and startups.

PRACTICAL

Operating Systems: More Power in Windows

Do you want more speed in your team? And without spending a penny? With these tricks, you can speed up your Windows 10 and 11.

Microsoft Excel: Quick Analysis of a Range

MS Excel’s ‘Quick Analysis’ tool analyzes the value of a data range and applies a color scale or symbol to each cell according to its values. It also allows you to create sparklines.

Connected home: devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6 in your home

Wireless devices are already part of our day to day. Videoconferencing for work, streaming music, file transfer… We need more and more bandwidth.

Squeeze your devices: Save and take care of your battery

Surely you want the battery of your mobile and laptop to last as long as possible. To achieve this, you must put into practice several tips, which will allow your state to always be the best.

Photo retouching: A very personal touch of color

Do you have black and white photos and want to apply color to a specific area? With the Akvis Coloriage application, you can do it easily, with simple mouse clicks.

Connected Home: Network Settings on Your Router

Your router can do much more than just surf the Internet. Today we introduce you to three advanced settings that open up a world of possibilities for you.

Tips: 16 Tips for Spotify and more …

Streaming services that, through the mobile, offer access to endless songs, but hide much more! Here’s a list of top tips for the top music providers.

TEST

Comparison: 24 USB sticks to save everything

A USB drive is perfect for taking photos, videos, and other files with you. But not all of them are really fast. We will tell you about it in our comparison.

The latest technology

Samsung Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro computers, Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone, Genesis Nitro 550 gaming chair, Sony Pulse 3D MB headphones, Kingston KC3000 SSD, WonderBoom 2 BT UE speaker and D-Link DAP-X1860 Mesh WiFi.

KNOW MORE

Technology for everyone: RAM memory for PC and mobile

Being able to correctly choose the type and amount of RAM that a computer, mobile or any other device needs is vital to obtain the maximum performance and not waste money.

Technology for all: When seeing is no longer enough to believe

AI brings many advantages, but also some risks such as spreading fake news or manipulating images to make them look real.

Technology for everyone: What is Thermal Throttling?

We are going to dedicate a few minutes to a quality that is already in all electronic devices and that has its positive side and the occasional disadvantage. Do you know what Thermal Throttling is?

We solve your doubts: Questions & Answers

There are many questions about technical issues that you send us. In this section we answer all your questions.

The dissatisfied user: What news do I read? The ones that send me

It was the response of a girl when asked if she had read about a relevant event. No, he told me: I only read the news that reaches me, previously filtered.

