On content piracy, the cost of things and the value of what was received. According to data from the latest ‘Observatory of piracy and digital content consumption habits 2020’, digital piracy in our country experienced a new decline in absolute figures, with a 7% drop in the number of accesses to illegal content – a total of 5,239 million. This represents a cumulative decrease of 10% compared to 2018 and of around 24% since 2015. If we focus on 2020, this means that, according to the report, industries stopped entering 2,416 million euros, the State coffers of receiving 682 million euros and 130,318 direct and indirect jobs could have been created. The exchange of magazines follows the opposite trend, presenting the highest increase of the year with 22%.

But talking about percentage increases and decreases is something very treacherous. A decline is always good news, but if we take into account that in 2018 the industry stopped earning 2,188 million euros, and that in 2015 it was 1,669 million euros, the picture changes. Less pirated, yes, but more lost. And these figures represent a loss for magazine publishers of 346 million euros. Curiously, the report makes no mention of software piracy, which according to data from the ‘2018 Global Software Survey’, in 2017 represented a loss of profit of $ 859 million in Spain. We are talking about 42% of the installed software not having the relevant license.

Get the latest issue of Computer Hoy, the best-selling computer and technology magazine in Spain, without leaving your home.

This is a percentage that has remained almost unchanged for years, with rises and falls of three or four percentage points. Why don’t we become aware of the value of things? Not everything is freeware or ‘free’, as much as we like it. All work deserves a decent salary, including that of developers and publishers. In 2020, 18% of users illegally accessed magazines –147 million copies–, for a legal 5%. It is worth remembering a quote from the investor Warren Buffett: “The price is what you pay, the value what you receive.” And it is a defining moment to advance the fight against piracy. Thank you for rating us.

Discover in video the main themes of this issue

Plus…

PRESENT

The latest in social media: What is talked about on the Net

Enter ComputerHoy.com to find out minute by minute what is happening in technology and mobility, and share it on Facebook and Twitter.

The photo of the week

From Dubai to heaven.

Top 5: Important news …

… and what they mean to you.

News: Hobby of the week

Self-defined.

Topic of the week: The first microprocessor in history turns 50

Half a century ago, computers were only available to governments and businesses, taking up an entire room. Intel changed everything with the first microprocessor: the Intel 4004.

Topic of the week: 2021 Computer Hoy Awards

You can now participate in the Computer Hoy awards and vote for the best of 2021. Do not stop doing it and you will enter the draw for the devices that you can see on these pages. Good luck to everyone!

All about safety: What is egosurfing?

Knowing what information there is about you on the Internet can help you control what is said and try to eliminate certain negative data that may harm you.

Gadget of the week: Now +, creative photo

The reborn Polaroid brand adds in the Now + its mythical condition of snapshot to the creativity and mobile features that mark the era.

News: News

The latest in technology, apps, leisure, VR, companies, education and startups.

PRACTICAL

Squeeze your computer: 20 programs for everyone

Multimedia, image, security, Internet, utilities for Windows … we propose here a compilation of programs for multiple tasks.

Microsoft Office Suite: Custom Keyboard Shortcuts

Not sure which key combination to use in Office to perform a certain task? We explain how to have keyboard shortcuts visible and how to customize them to your liking.

Connected home: Prepare the best home network

In a modern home, the WiFi connection has become one more supply and the old WiFi technologies no longer measure up. However, with WiFi 6, all those problems are finally over!

Smart home: 10 tricks for the IKEA smarthome

Smart lamps, speakers, plugs and blinds for little money? IKEA makes it possible! We will explain how you can get the most out of these original devices.

TEST

Christmas Grand Bazaar 2021 – Part Two

Are you thinking what to ask Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men this year, so they can leave it under the Christmas tree? If the gift is for a technophile, these will hit the spot!

The latest technology

IRobot Roomba j7 + robot vacuum cleaner, Netatmo Smart Carbon sensor, Jabra Evolve 2 75 headphones, Klipsch T5 II TW ANC McLaren Edition headphones and Epson EF-11 projector.

KNOW MORE

Technology for everyone: The best WiFi router for your connection

If you are going to buy a router, you must take into account several things: what is the latest WiFi standard, the security systems or the technologies that will make your connection reach every corner?

Technology for All: The Race to the Edge in Quantum Computing

We delve into quantum computing with the help of Juan José García Ripoll from the CSIC and Carmen Recio Valcarce from IBM Quantum Communities to find out what this technology has in store for us.

Technology for all: Biometric Voice Authentication

The latest advances focused on biometric voice authentication, such as the solution developed by the company Thales, support today’s telephone operators.

We solve your doubts: Questions & Answers

There are many questions about technical issues that you send us. In this section we answer all your questions.

The dissatisfied user: Letter 2.0 for the Magi

The traditional letter to the Magi has undergone an important upgrade in my house. Not in the format or the means of communication, but in the content, hardly physical and yes digital.

In the next issue

Advance Computer Today 607.