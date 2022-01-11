DANIEL VIAÑA

Spain accumulates three out of ten unemployed people in the entire Eurozone and half a million young people under 25 years of age are unemployed

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, together with Vice Presidents Calviño and Díaz.J. BARBANCHO Eurostat data Spain continues to be the EU country with the most unemployment and double the European average

Spain continues to accumulate data, milestones and very worrying records regarding unemployment. For example, which, for the sixth month in a row, is the European economy with the highest unemployment rate. In addition, it doubles the average European unemployment figures and the Spanish economy is already responsible for three out of every 10 unemployed registered in the group of 19 countries that make up the Eurozone. If you look at it with the rest of the European powers, the figures are equally shocking, and if the comparison is made only with Germany, the result is devastating: Spain has almost two million more unemployed despite having 36 million fewer inhabitants.

The Government always presumes that it has the opportunity that the employment figures are doing reasonably well or, at least, better than the ailing Gross Domestic Product (GDP). And so it is, because Social Security affiliation pulled with some force during the past year until it returned to pre-Covid levels. But that does not prevent the unemployment data from continuing to be worrisome or that the achievements of the Executive of Pedro Sánchez as a whole seem somewhat scarce: since the current president arrived at the Palacio de La Moncloa, the number of unemployed has barely been reduced by 163,000 people, according to data published by Eurostat yesterday: from 3.42 million in June 2018 to 3.27 million last November. And if you look at the unemployment rate, it has only fallen from 15.1% to 14.1% in three and a half years.

Along the way, it is true, the Spanish economy has suffered its biggest recession in peacetime as a result of the coronavirus. But it is equally true that until the moment the pandemic broke out, until February 2020, the unemployment reduction figures had been equally insufficient despite the years of economic boom that the country enjoyed.

In addition, the Government’s speech on affiliation recovery after the crisis has a certain trick. The important hiring in the public sector, workers in the Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) and the self-employed with benefits help to make up the figures, but in the private sector the data have not yet returned to 2019. Funcas points out, who estimates that, in effective terms, there are still more than 100,000 affiliates.

More. The aforementioned data that the European statistical office published yesterday show that neither did the unemployment rate and the total number of unemployed have exceeded the crisis. Both figures are slightly above those registered before the Covid, which is when the Sánchez Executive reached its lowest data: 13.8% unemployment with 3.17 million people unemployed.

Nor does youth unemployment precisely offer hopeful figures, although Spain has at least managed to stop being the country with the highest figure in Europe. That position is now held by Greece, with almost 40% unemployment among people under 25 years of age after the abrupt rebound registered in the last month. The Spanish economy, for its part, is close to 30% and the total number of young people in unemployment situation reaches half a million. And the comparison with the European figures shows that, also in this case, the data for Spain are double the averages for the EU and the Eurozone. However, other powers such as France and Italy are not immune to this problem. So much so that the country governed by Mario Draghi is close to Spain with 28% youth unemployment, and the one led by Emmanuel Macron reaches 17%.

Long duration

The Eurostat publication took place on the same day that the Association of Employment Agencies and Temporary Employment Agencies (Asempleo) found that almost half of all the unemployed in Spain are long-term. «In addition, 27.5% were unemployed for very long periods [más de 2 años en búsqueda activa de empleo], which is equivalent to 940,400 people and 14.1% were unemployed who had been unemployed for more than 4 years ”, which represents about half a million people.

Employment also states that “until the impact of Covid-19 the proportion of long-term unemployed was decreasing”, but “with the outbreak of the crisis and the consequent worsening of the labor market, this indicator has increased.” Even so, the data fell slightly in the third quarter of last year.

